#280645 31-Dec-2020 11:53
I'm wondering if anyone happens to have a spare case lid/side panel for an HP EliteDesk 800 SFF PC. It's for a G2, but I think G1 case lids are the same. Or if anyone happens to have a complete dead one that I can take off your hands.

 

I'm located in Palmy, but will be heading to Wellington next week.

 

I've filled up my current case with extra drives, memory & GPU, and I'm keen to get rid of the extra heat which is accumulating, so I'd like to get hold of a spare case lid so that I can drill a hole & install a decent sized case fan, while keeping the original lid in good condition if I sell it in the future.

 

Happy to compensate appropriately.

 

Cheers

  #2628591 31-Dec-2020 15:19
Could try contacting https://recyclingforcharity.co.nz/ They are in Upper Hutt so it may be a bit out of your way but they might have a dud unit they cant refurbish/sell on trademe.

 

 

  #2629273 2-Jan-2021 12:41
NightStalker:

 

Could try contacting https://recyclingforcharity.co.nz/ They are in Upper Hutt so it may be a bit out of your way but they might have a dud unit they cant refurbish/sell on trademe.

 

That's not a bad idea.

 

 

 

Also forgot to mention in my original post that I'll be in the South Canterbury/Timaru area between 5-7 Jan is anyone happens to have something down there.

  #2629342 2-Jan-2021 14:52
Mehrts:

 

NightStalker:

 

Could try contacting https://recyclingforcharity.co.nz/ They are in Upper Hutt so it may be a bit out of your way but they might have a dud unit they cant refurbish/sell on trademe.

 

That's not a bad idea.

 

 

 

Also forgot to mention in my original post that I'll be in the South Canterbury/Timaru area between 5-7 Jan if anyone happens to have something down there.

 

