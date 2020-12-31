I'm wondering if anyone happens to have a spare case lid/side panel for an HP EliteDesk 800 SFF PC. It's for a G2, but I think G1 case lids are the same. Or if anyone happens to have a complete dead one that I can take off your hands.

I'm located in Palmy, but will be heading to Wellington next week.

I've filled up my current case with extra drives, memory & GPU, and I'm keen to get rid of the extra heat which is accumulating, so I'd like to get hold of a spare case lid so that I can drill a hole & install a decent sized case fan, while keeping the original lid in good condition if I sell it in the future.

Happy to compensate appropriately.

Cheers