Been having a sort out of old boxes.
Came across a spindle and a half of blank
TDK DVD+RW (4.7Gb)
Verbatim DVD-RW (4.7Gb)
Maxell CD-R (700Mb)
Verbatim DVD+R DL (8.5Gb)
Seems a waste to throw up, does anyone want them?
I need some CDRs. Where are you?
AKL CBD
I have:
10 Maxell CD-R
1 Philips CD-RW 700Mb
48 Printable DVD+R and DVD-R 4.7Gb blanks
14 Verbatim DVD-R 4.7Gb blanks in different colours
5 TDK DVD+RW 4.7Gb
8 Verbatim DVD+RW DL 8.5Gb
The little things make the biggest difference.
Oh, prob not worth your time and trouble for me in WN, thanks tho.
