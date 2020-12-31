Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#280647 31-Dec-2020 14:47
Been having a sort out of old boxes.

 

Came across a spindle and a half of blank 

 

TDK DVD+RW (4.7Gb)

 

Verbatim DVD-RW (4.7Gb)

 

Maxell CD-R (700Mb)

 

Verbatim DVD+R DL (8.5Gb)

 

Seems a waste to throw up, does anyone want them?

 

 

 

 




  #2628578 31-Dec-2020 14:52
I need some CDRs. Where are you?




  #2628581 31-Dec-2020 15:03
AKL CBD 

 

I have:

 

10 Maxell CD-R

 

1 Philips CD-RW 700Mb

 

48 Printable DVD+R and DVD-R 4.7Gb blanks

 

14 Verbatim DVD-R 4.7Gb blanks in different colours

 

5 TDK DVD+RW 4.7Gb

 

8 Verbatim DVD+RW DL 8.5Gb




  #2628583 31-Dec-2020 15:08
Oh, prob not worth your time and trouble for me in WN, thanks tho.




