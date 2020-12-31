PaulFindlay

I have one of the original HDHomeRun Connect's that is not getting any use (but it does seem to still get firmware updates). Is anyone interested in acquiring one?
CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB: Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440
I'm assuming the original one still does terrestrial (DVB-T). If so, I'll definitely grab that. Let us know how much to courier to Auckland, how about $90 for the unit incl courier?
cheers