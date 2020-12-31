Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: HDHomeRun Connect
PaulFindlay

#280649 31-Dec-2020 17:19
I have one of the original HDHomeRun Connect's that is not getting any use (but it does seem to still get firmware updates). Is anyone interested in acquiring one?

mentalinc
  #2628658 31-Dec-2020 17:21
Price and location please.




PaulFindlay

  #2628671 31-Dec-2020 17:50
North of Christchurch, but can courier. Have seen them go for over $100 but was thinking $80

grayskull
  #2628831 1-Jan-2021 09:22
I'm assuming the original one still does terrestrial (DVB-T). If so, I'll definitely grab that. Let us know how much to courier to Auckland, how about $90 for the unit incl courier? 

 

cheers

