Ram is brand new and under warranty from the shop I bought it from - I did test the ram to make sure it works though for about 4 hours. It works perfectly.

I purchased two kits of this just before Christmas as I bought a brand new system (Ryzen 5600x) and I was planning on running a 64GB set. I changed my mind (turns out running the best game i have only uses about 8-10GB of ram). I am keeping one set and selling the other.

This ram is perfect for a either a new AMD set (Zen3) or Intel PC.

3200mhz

CL16-18-18-36 (at 1.35v)

2x16gb

The set of ram that I kept I have overclocked to 3600 by increasing the voltage a bit (make sure you stay under 1.5v) so it does have a bit of overclockability but this is not samsung b-die for sure - it would be significantly more expesive if it was :)

Ideally I would want $245 for it - which is about 15 bucks cheaper than I got it for when it is on a good special rate. I currently have it on trademe for this price (you could buy it on there if you want) but I could reduce the price a bit for a geekzone member since I would be avoiding trademe fees etc.

I am in Sandringham or CBD in Auckland but happy to courier the ram.

Happy to entertain any offers as well.