I'm after a rail kit for a DL380 G9, but from what I can gather HPE have standardised their rail kits. All 4 of these are listed in the QuickSpecs and Option Parts list.

HPE 2U SFF ball bearing rail kit 720863-B21

HP 2U SFF easy install rail kit 733660-B21

Also possibly these, my server has SFF drives and unsure what the difference is, but they are listed with the above.

HP 2U LFF easy install rail kit 733662-B21

HPE 2U LFF ball bearing rail kit 720864-B21

Anyone have some of these lying around and want to part with them for a non extortionate price?