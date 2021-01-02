Got a few old parts that have been kicking around for far too long... now that I’ve built a new system time to get rid of them:



1) Core 2 Quad q6600 with GA-g33m-ds2r mobo and 4gb ram

Was working when removed from case. Stored in anti static bag. Comes with 2x sata cables.

$40 ono



2) Palit 9600GT pcie GFX card - 512mb

Tested working recently in the new build. Needs 1x 6 pin connector on the motherboard...

$40 ono



3) Shuttle PC with Core 2 Duo cpu and 4gb ram

I know this posted, cause I used it to verify the graphics card (long story, was building a ryzen 5600 with an un-updated bios...) case includes a DVD drive but no disks.

$100 ono



4) 500w modular PSU

Replaced cause I didn’t have the two power connectors for the new graphics card (or so I thought - I then found the missing bag with the other power connector!!!)

$50 ono



Pickup Remuera or Newmarket working hours from the 11th...