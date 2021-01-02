Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Offers and Wanted FS: old parts clean out
fastmikey

#280670 2-Jan-2021 10:07
Got a few old parts that have been kicking around for far too long... now that I’ve built a new system time to get rid of them:

1) Core 2 Quad q6600 with GA-g33m-ds2r mobo and 4gb ram
Was working when removed from case. Stored in anti static bag. Comes with 2x sata cables.
$40 ono

2) Palit 9600GT pcie GFX card - 512mb
Tested working recently in the new build. Needs 1x 6 pin connector on the motherboard...
$40 ono

3) Shuttle PC with Core 2 Duo cpu and 4gb ram
I know this posted, cause I used it to verify the graphics card (long story, was building a ryzen 5600 with an un-updated bios...) case includes a DVD drive but no disks.
$100 ono

4) 500w modular PSU
Replaced cause I didn’t have the two power connectors for the new graphics card (or so I thought - I then found the missing bag with the other power connector!!!)
$50 ono

Pickup Remuera or Newmarket working hours from the 11th...

fastmikey

  #2629267 2-Jan-2021 12:26
Bonus round:

5) HP 1536dnf printer scanner
Works, but due to what might be a IPV6 bug, keeps resetting itself.
Free - otherwise it’s off to ewaste

6) ASUS eeebox
No hdd, otherwise working fine.
Free to a good home.

neb

neb
  #2629441 2-Jan-2021 17:52
fastmikey: Bonus round:

5) HP 1536dnf printer scanner
Works, but due to what might be a IPV6 bug, keeps resetting itself.

 

 

How invasive/obnoxious is this? My neightbour's printer died a few weeks ago, I could get her this if it's not too incapacitating... does "resetting" just mean it reboots every now and then, or it loses its settings, or something else? As long as it works as a scanner it should be OK (subject to confirmation).

fastmikey

  #2629535 2-Jan-2021 21:50
neb:
fastmikey: Bonus round:

5) HP 1536dnf printer scanner
Works, but due to what might be a IPV6 bug, keeps resetting itself.
How invasive/obnoxious is this? My neightbour's printer died a few weeks ago, I could get her this if it's not too incapacitating... does "resetting" just mean it reboots every now and then, or it loses its settings, or something else? As long as it works as a scanner it should be OK (subject to confirmation).

 

It seemed to manifest as a reboot when you'd send a print job. I did some research after the fact, and it looked like it was a bug in HPs IPv6 implementation, so disabling that might make it go away - I don't know though, and it was already replaced by the time I found that out.



fastmikey

  #2631040 6-Jan-2021 09:36
Now open to any offers :-)

openmedia
  #2631094 6-Jan-2021 12:01
fastmikey: Now open to any offers :-)

 

 

 

Interested in the MB/CPU/RAM combo. Home server is on the verge of dying so I might need this as an emergency setup.

 

Trying to spec a new one but some of the parts I want are in limited supply locally at present.

 

 




fastmikey

  #2632246 8-Jan-2021 10:10
Mobo combo and PSU provisionally sold.

Final call on the printer and eee box - otherwise I’ll be making a trip to the e-recyclers.

Also have a case up for grabs:

Looks identical to



Matx cube case. I installed the ryzen setup in this, but it was a bit cramped and not quite enough airflow with the full length gfx card, so I’ve gone to a more conventional case...

Open to offers on the case.

neb

neb
  #2632256 8-Jan-2021 10:32
fastmikey: Final call on the printer and eee box - otherwise I’ll be making a trip to the e-recyclers.


Oh, had missed the eeebox, which model/specs is it? Might be able to use it to run a pihole...



openmedia
  #2632427 8-Jan-2021 14:04
fastmikey: Mobo combo and PSU provisionally sold.

Final call on the printer and eee box - otherwise I’ll be making a trip to the e-recyclers.

Also have a case up for grabs:

Looks identical to



Matx cube case. I installed the ryzen setup in this, but it was a bit cramped and not quite enough airflow with the full length gfx card, so I’ve gone to a more conventional case...

Open to offers on the case.

 

 

 

What is the model of the case?




fastmikey

  #2632512 8-Jan-2021 16:29
neb:
fastmikey: Final call on the printer and eee box - otherwise I’ll be making a trip to the e-recyclers.


Oh, had missed the eeebox, which model/specs is it? Might be able to use it to run a pihole...


It’s a b202...

fastmikey

  #2632513 8-Jan-2021 16:30
openmedia:

fastmikey: Mobo combo and PSU provisionally sold.

Final call on the printer and eee box - otherwise I’ll be making a trip to the e-recyclers.

Also have a case up for grabs:

Looks identical to



Matx cube case. I installed the ryzen setup in this, but it was a bit cramped and not quite enough airflow with the full length gfx card, so I’ve gone to a more conventional case...

Open to offers on the case.


 


What is the model of the case?



Sorry - no clue on the actual model...

neb

neb
  #2632521 8-Jan-2021 16:55
fastmikey: It’s a b202...

 

 

Thanks! Unfortunately that's one of the very early models, only 1GB RAM so it'd be difficult to run any recent distro on it. It could be run with something like an older Arch Linux with swapped window manager, or headless, but I'm lazy :-).

