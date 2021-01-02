Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS / EOI - Kef XQ Speakers and Rotel Amp / DVD Player
#280678 2-Jan-2021 17:13
So, as some of you know I recently sold my 65" Plasma, and part of that decision was to downgrade the viewing to a 50" LCD to allow me to keep the existing audio setup.  However after having moved and lived with the new set up for a while, I have found this doesn't work as well as I thought.  Currently I am running a 3.0 setup as I have no easy way to hook up the existing rears and space is very limited, so now I am looking at changing my setup to a Harmon Kardon Citation soundbar / sub / rears.  And later upgrading the TV to something better.  Which means I have to sell the existing audio setup.  So I have

2 x Kef XQ30 fronts in 'off-white' - a high gloss finish.  These are amazing speakers, work brilliantly, and have lived their life with the grills on so no poked drivers (literally).  Unfortunately one of speakers has some cosmetic damage to the side.  Where around $3000 new

2 x Kef XQ10 - these are actually great front speakers but I had them as surrounds.  In excellent condition

1 x Kef XQ50C Center.  Something like $2000 new.  Just amazingly clear for dialog.  In excellent condition

1 x Rotel RSX-1058 amp.  Brought new many moons ago, still goes great and a good match for the Kef's.  HDMI capable and handles DTS and DD 5.1.  Apparently can decode 7.1 and use an external 2-channel amp for the fronts.

1 x Rotel RDV-1045 DVD player.  Brought new with the amp, used more as a CD player now-days.

Ideally I want to sell the lot :-)  I would look at the speakers as a package as I know the Rotel stuff is a lot older.  Some idea of value - an XQ50c on it's own sold for $500USD just last week. https://www.ebay.com/itm/KEF-XQ50C-Piano-Black-Center-Channel-Rare-/353201850556  and someone asking $2000NZD for pair of XQ40's https://www.ebay.com/itm/KEF-XQ40-speakers/324437502649?hash=item4b89fb6ab9:g:qEMAAOSwlvpf0g9J

Looking for something over $2000 for all 5 speakers.  Happy to take offers on the Rotel stuff.  I also have some Audioquest cable for the fronts - free if someone buys the 5 speakers.

Pickup in Auckland.  Would possibly look at shipping but I have no way to pack these, so if you want to organise all that and pay for it, then happy to help.

  #2633099 10-Jan-2021 15:05
Just an update.  I had a go at cleaning the speaker with marks and have removed them all, except for a small chip.  I have also listed on Trademe but will still sell here.

Anyone interested?

