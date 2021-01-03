Yes, a full mix of buying or selling or doing a deal. You see, a while ago one of the local brain surgeons (not really a brain surgeon) spilt Coke on his MBP while it was running. No more running. He then took it to his mate the other brain surgeon (not really a brain surgeon) who had convinced him that he knows computers. He doesn’t. Anyway, fast forward a few months & insurance bought a new MBP for surgeon #1 & surgeon #2 handed the MBP to me, admitting that it’s not really his gig & would I like to have this?



So I now own a mid 2017 13” MBP with dead system board. I consulted Sergio the Mac Surgeon (really is) who told me it’s uneconomical to repair because the modem has been eaten by dried cola. Everything else appears to be good, but computers without system boards aren’t really computers.

I’m looking for someone who’s got a similar but inverse problem with their MBP A1708 EMC 3164. Anyone who’s broken their screen for example. If you’ve got a mid 2017 13” MBP with every problem but still turns on & boots then let’s talk.

From there, we can make something happen - I could buy your system board or you can buy mine that needs a board. We could fix it, sell it & split the return - whatever, I just don’t like seeing good stuff be turned into waste when with a little effort it can be fixed.

You can see the damage here: