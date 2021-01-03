This is basically an Amazon Fire HD tablet with the Show Dock that allows it be come an Echo Show. Once docked it goes into show mode and can function as an Echo Show for making and receiving calls to other Amazon devices (Amazon Echos. Dots, Shows etc.)

Runs the Amazon fork of Android but the ROM upgraded to add Google Play services so that apps can be installed from the Google Play Store rather than just the Amazon app store

8" HD display; 16 GB of internal storage (up to 400 GB with microSD) 1.3 GHz quad-core processor Up to 10 hours of battery life Hands-free with Alexa, including on/off toggle 1.5 GB of RAM 2 MP front-facing camera + 2 MP rear-facing HD camera Dual-band Wi-Fi Enjoy millions of movies, TV episodes, songs, books, apps, and games

Transform your tablet to an immersive, full-screen Alexa experience optimized for visibility across the room. Just ask Alexa to show trending news, timers and alarms, movie showtimes, weather, and more.

Dock your tablet to automatically switch to Show Mode. Enjoy movies, TV shows, books, apps, and games while your tablet is docked—or pick up your tablet to take your entertainment on the go. Now you can ask Alexa to start a hands-free video or voice call while your tablet is docked, then pick up your tablet to take the call with you.

Stream music from Spotify, Pandora, TuneIn, and iHeartRadio and listen to audiobooks from Audible. Just ask Alexa to play a song, artist, or genre, see lyrics with Amazon Music.

For richer sound, connect your tablet to external speakers via Bluetooth or 3.5 mm audio cable. Attach the shell to your Fire HD 8 tablet and magnetically dock to the adjustable stand for convenient charging.

Perfect for stationary use, and small enough to place on a kitchen counter, nightstand, or desk. Includes a shell, adjustable stand, power adapter, and USB cable

Was thinking about $100 but any sensible offers considered. Would make a great tablet for kids use but also sit on the dock and have another Amazon Show device