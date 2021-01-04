Driving from Tauranga via Turangi to Woodville, Wellington, Palmy then home again, so pickup along the route is a possibility (Sat 9th Jan -Sat 16th Jan) otherwise pp.

1. Zinwell PVR (ZMT-640PVR)

I replaced failed HDD today with good 250Gb drive, formatted ext3 then in the device too... works fine.

Remote included.

2. Drive Trays - 3.5" & 2.5"

3. Network Adapters and Graphics Cards

4. Nexstar 3.5" USB drive caddy.

Has a working 200Gb drive in it. Can throw in other similar sized drives if that helps, as untested HDD.

5. Nexstar 3.5" USB/Firewire/e-SATA drive caddy.

No HDD.

6. Edimax 8-port 10/100 switch

7. D-Link DNS-323 2-bay NAS

Has 2 drives in it but I think they are failing.

7. Camera Case

8. Samsung Tablet, Huawei phone & Samsung phone; MS Presenter Mouse; Bluetooth adapter.

AFAIK the tablet and huawei are working but the samsung phone I don't think brings the screen to life (it was working until recently, so may be something simple).

The mouse is a bit tacky but working fine

The adapter works fine

9. Cisco SPA112 - unused

Bought this with then intention of using it in the workshop, but never got to it.

10. Zippy PSU - GSM-6600P

Have listed this here previously and simply not going to give it away... It is a very solid PSU.

11. Seasonic PSU - SS-750AM

As for 10 above but semi-modular (has all cables in place)

12. DishTV Satellite PVR

No remote but working fine. Could easily use an aftermarket/universal remote.

13. CPU Cooler

CoolerMaster X6 - This thing is BIG and handsome! Designed to work with 2011 / 1366 / 1155 / 1156 / 775 / FM1 / AM2 / AM3 / AM3+

14. Box of screws, all the same.

15. A couple of older boards and some Laptops (all Win10 and digitally activated)... PM about these, but they need to go.

Also... found these, which may be of interest to someone (otherwise they're heading for the bin/TMe)

16. M-Sata (120Gb card, ex a thinclient) and a couple of randoms

Oh, and I also have this..

17. Fractal Design Drive tray with housing... from an R5 case IIRC

18. 18 x Verbatim LTH Type BD-R discs... 25Gb 6x

19 Docking Station

Inateck USB 3.0 Dual Bay docking Station with offline clone function.

Imported two from the States, and have been using one for some years (still do) as you can see on the left of the pic..

This one on the right is unused and comes with the USA mains plug (I just bent the two pins on mine and it fits our NZ sockets perfectly, and is 110/230V so no issues).

20. DVDs

1 unopened stack of 100 and the other I'm guessing better than 80 in it.