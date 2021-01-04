Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS - more cleanout stuff - open to offers/cheap (NAS/HDD Cases/PVRs/NICs/GPUs/PSUs/SPA112/etc)
fritzman

270 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

#280699 4-Jan-2021 11:04
Send private message

 

 

Driving from Tauranga via Turangi to Woodville, Wellington, Palmy then home again, so pickup along the route is a possibility (Sat 9th Jan -Sat 16th Jan) otherwise pp.

 

1. Zinwell PVR (ZMT-640PVR)

 

I replaced failed HDD today with good 250Gb drive, formatted ext3 then in the device too... works fine.

 

Remote included.

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

2. Drive Trays - 3.5" & 2.5"

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

3.  Network Adapters and Graphics Cards

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

4.  Nexstar 3.5" USB drive caddy.

 

Has a working 200Gb drive in it.  Can throw in other similar sized drives if that helps, as untested HDD.

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

5.  Nexstar 3.5" USB/Firewire/e-SATA drive caddy.

 

No HDD.

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

6.  Edimax 8-port 10/100 switch

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

7.  D-Link DNS-323 2-bay NAS

 

Has 2 drives in it but I think they are failing.

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

7.  Camera Case

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

8.  Samsung Tablet, Huawei phone & Samsung phone; MS Presenter Mouse; Bluetooth adapter.

 

AFAIK the tablet and huawei are working but the samsung phone I don't think brings the screen to life (it was working until recently, so may be something simple).

 

The mouse is a bit tacky but working fine

 

The adapter works fine

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

9.  Cisco SPA112 - unused

 

Bought this with then intention of using it in the workshop, but never got to it.

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

10.  Zippy PSU - GSM-6600P

 

Have listed this here previously and simply not going to give it away... It is a very solid PSU.

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

11.  Seasonic PSU - SS-750AM

 

As for 10 above but semi-modular (has all cables in place)

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

12.  DishTV Satellite PVR

 

No remote but working fine.  Could easily use an aftermarket/universal remote.

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

13.  CPU Cooler

 

CoolerMaster X6 - This thing is BIG and handsome!   Designed to work with 2011 / 1366 / 1155 / 1156 / 775 / FM1 / AM2 / AM3 / AM3+

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

14.  Box of screws, all the same.

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

15.  A couple of older boards and some Laptops (all Win10 and digitally activated)... PM about these, but they need to go.

 

 

 

Also... found these, which may be of interest to someone (otherwise they're heading for the bin/TMe)

 

16.  M-Sata (120Gb card, ex a thinclient) and a couple of randoms

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

Oh, and I also have this..

 

17.  Fractal Design Drive tray with housing... from an R5 case IIRC

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

18.  18 x Verbatim LTH Type BD-R discs... 25Gb 6x

 

 

 

19  Docking Station

 

Inateck USB 3.0 Dual Bay docking Station with offline clone function.  

 

Imported two from the States, and have been using one for some years (still do) as you can see on the left of the pic.. 

 

This one on the right is unused and comes with the USA mains plug (I just bent the two pins on mine and it fits our NZ sockets perfectly, and is 110/230V so no issues).

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

20.  DVDs

 

1 unopened stack of 100 and the other I'm guessing better than 80 in it.

 

Click to see full size




Sons Rig: Asus TUF Gaming X-570, Ryzen 9 3900X, G.Skill neo  2x16Gb 3600's, Sabrent Rocket 1Tb M.2, Win10 Pro, Phanteks case, EVGA G5 850W.

 

NAS: DS1819+ - 52Tb in Raid6

 

My rig: HP X360 Spectre Lappy with a 2Tb SN850.. woohoo.. I've retired!

 

Heat under fritzman (152-0-0)

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page
 1 | 2
Kiwifruta
1410 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2630134 4-Jan-2021 11:09
Send private message

Hi. Do any of the network adapters do 802.11ac or Bluetooth?

fritzman

270 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2630136 4-Jan-2021 11:11
Send private message

Sorry, no.




Sons Rig: Asus TUF Gaming X-570, Ryzen 9 3900X, G.Skill neo  2x16Gb 3600's, Sabrent Rocket 1Tb M.2, Win10 Pro, Phanteks case, EVGA G5 850W.

 

NAS: DS1819+ - 52Tb in Raid6

 

My rig: HP X360 Spectre Lappy with a 2Tb SN850.. woohoo.. I've retired!

 

Heat under fritzman (152-0-0)

MadEngineer
3038 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2630141 4-Jan-2021 11:30
Send private message

You'll want to obfuscate that MAC address of the D-Llink




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.



fritzman

270 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2630151 4-Jan-2021 12:05
Send private message

MadEngineer:

 

You'll want to obfuscate that MAC address of the D-Llink

 

 

Good point!... done (Thanks)




Sons Rig: Asus TUF Gaming X-570, Ryzen 9 3900X, G.Skill neo  2x16Gb 3600's, Sabrent Rocket 1Tb M.2, Win10 Pro, Phanteks case, EVGA G5 850W.

 

NAS: DS1819+ - 52Tb in Raid6

 

My rig: HP X360 Spectre Lappy with a 2Tb SN850.. woohoo.. I've retired!

 

Heat under fritzman (152-0-0)

fritzman

270 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2630152 4-Jan-2021 12:12
Send private message

11.  Seasonic modular gone!




Sons Rig: Asus TUF Gaming X-570, Ryzen 9 3900X, G.Skill neo  2x16Gb 3600's, Sabrent Rocket 1Tb M.2, Win10 Pro, Phanteks case, EVGA G5 850W.

 

NAS: DS1819+ - 52Tb in Raid6

 

My rig: HP X360 Spectre Lappy with a 2Tb SN850.. woohoo.. I've retired!

 

Heat under fritzman (152-0-0)

fritzman

270 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2630153 4-Jan-2021 12:29
Send private message

21.  Netgear firewall added...

 

Netgear FVS336G (Dual-WAN).  Only ever played with in the workshop, so minimal use.

 

Click to see full size




Sons Rig: Asus TUF Gaming X-570, Ryzen 9 3900X, G.Skill neo  2x16Gb 3600's, Sabrent Rocket 1Tb M.2, Win10 Pro, Phanteks case, EVGA G5 850W.

 

NAS: DS1819+ - 52Tb in Raid6

 

My rig: HP X360 Spectre Lappy with a 2Tb SN850.. woohoo.. I've retired!

 

Heat under fritzman (152-0-0)

fritzman

270 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2630156 4-Jan-2021 12:38
Send private message

5. has been binned... in testing it, it just killed a good 1Tb drive!

 

Power adapter and usb cable available if needed.




Sons Rig: Asus TUF Gaming X-570, Ryzen 9 3900X, G.Skill neo  2x16Gb 3600's, Sabrent Rocket 1Tb M.2, Win10 Pro, Phanteks case, EVGA G5 850W.

 

NAS: DS1819+ - 52Tb in Raid6

 

My rig: HP X360 Spectre Lappy with a 2Tb SN850.. woohoo.. I've retired!

 

Heat under fritzman (152-0-0)



fritzman

270 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2630161 4-Jan-2021 12:59
Send private message

22.  Hard Drives added..

 

Those showing as "Good" in CrystalDiskInfo.

 

 

 

3.5"

 

500Gb - 6 x WD Blue; 2 x Toshiba; 1 x Seagate

 

640Gb - 2 x WD Blue (one doesn't have the Blue label on, but same model

 

1Tb - 2 x WD RE4; 1 x RE3; 2 x Samsung; 1 x Toshiba; 1 x WD Recertified

 

 

 

2.5"

 

500Gb 2 x Toshiba

 

1Tb 1 x Samsung & 1 x Seagate

 

 




Sons Rig: Asus TUF Gaming X-570, Ryzen 9 3900X, G.Skill neo  2x16Gb 3600's, Sabrent Rocket 1Tb M.2, Win10 Pro, Phanteks case, EVGA G5 850W.

 

NAS: DS1819+ - 52Tb in Raid6

 

My rig: HP X360 Spectre Lappy with a 2Tb SN850.. woohoo.. I've retired!

 

Heat under fritzman (152-0-0)

fritzman

270 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2630235 4-Jan-2021 14:30
Send private message

Item 20 gone.




Sons Rig: Asus TUF Gaming X-570, Ryzen 9 3900X, G.Skill neo  2x16Gb 3600's, Sabrent Rocket 1Tb M.2, Win10 Pro, Phanteks case, EVGA G5 850W.

 

NAS: DS1819+ - 52Tb in Raid6

 

My rig: HP X360 Spectre Lappy with a 2Tb SN850.. woohoo.. I've retired!

 

Heat under fritzman (152-0-0)

tchart
2119 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2630252 4-Jan-2021 15:40
Send private message

PM'ed RE D-Link DNS-323 2-bay NAS

MaxineN
1040 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2630254 4-Jan-2021 15:45
Send private message

have pm'd about one of the 2.5 inch drives




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

fritzman

270 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2630257 4-Jan-2021 16:17
Send private message

Found some more (sorry)...

 

23.  (2x) D-Link Powerline AV500 Wireless N Mini Extender

 

These are both boxed again after having been used in my home briefly for testing with some D-Link Powerline gear that I sold already.

 

Click to see full size




Sons Rig: Asus TUF Gaming X-570, Ryzen 9 3900X, G.Skill neo  2x16Gb 3600's, Sabrent Rocket 1Tb M.2, Win10 Pro, Phanteks case, EVGA G5 850W.

 

NAS: DS1819+ - 52Tb in Raid6

 

My rig: HP X360 Spectre Lappy with a 2Tb SN850.. woohoo.. I've retired!

 

Heat under fritzman (152-0-0)

huckster
540 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2630259 4-Jan-2021 16:27
Send private message

PM'd re: 9.  Cisco SPA112 - unused

pih

pih
397 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2630260 4-Jan-2021 16:41
Send private message

Interested in #19, PM sent

fritzman

270 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2630274 4-Jan-2021 17:23
Send private message

9, 11 & 20 have been spoken for.

 

 

 

Plus, I found this... 

 

 

 

24.  Vantec Dual-Bay Drive Caddy... USB 2.0 (NZ-new).

 

Click to see full size




Sons Rig: Asus TUF Gaming X-570, Ryzen 9 3900X, G.Skill neo  2x16Gb 3600's, Sabrent Rocket 1Tb M.2, Win10 Pro, Phanteks case, EVGA G5 850W.

 

NAS: DS1819+ - 52Tb in Raid6

 

My rig: HP X360 Spectre Lappy with a 2Tb SN850.. woohoo.. I've retired!

 

Heat under fritzman (152-0-0)

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page





