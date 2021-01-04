Found during a tidy up - Kodak ZI8 full HD camera.

I know we all carry around phones now that we can use to take videos. But the Kodak Zi8 is a great device for capturing those video moments without having to drag out your phone and using up its battery and memory storage. And then just plug the camera into your TV via the supplied HDMI cable instantly watch the videos on the big screen. And use the builtin USB adapter to transfer the videos to your computer for subsequent editing.

Basic specs

Digital Zoom 4x Recording Definition High Definition Type Pocket Storage Type Removable (Card/Disc/Tape) Media Format Flash Drive (SSD)

External mic input so you can use an external mic including wireless ones for improved audio.

In excellent condition and still takes great videos in these days of 4K etc.

Perhaps you can give it to your kids to capture videos easily without having to give them a phone.

With the attached SD card all accessories I was thinking of about $50 but make me an offer

Pick up in Wellington or I can ship via NZ Post

(showing USB adapter)

All accessories included. Note this was a purchase from Amazon so the AC adapter has a US plug but I never used it since it's chargeable via any USB port. And since the adapter is world-wide voltage you could use an adapter to plug it into any NZ outlet.