I'm based in Christchurch but can courier items at the buyers cost if need be.

All items have had a varying state of use unless otherwise stated.

I will proceed to put these on Trademe if they don't sell here first.

Qnap TS-253 Pro 2 bay NAS - $30

One HDD is not reliably detected and can error, using it with one HDD seems to work fine. This might be repairable, I haven't had the time to look into it.

Ubiquiti Edgerouter Lite - $60

Works fine, no issues, no longer needed.

Logitech MK235 Wireless keyboard and mouse - $30

New, opened box but unused.

Micron 1100 M.2. SSD 256GB $30

I believe this was unused, out of a PC for a client that was upgraded before being dispatched but am not 100% sure.

Matchmaster TV Reception system (remote extender) $30

This allows you to send IR remote signals wirelessly through walls etc.

This is all but new, it never ended up being used.

Saitek ST90 Joystick - $20

USB flight joystick, hardly used in excellent condition.

Sony Bluray & 5.1 audio system, unsure of the model but can find out if need be - $80

Works well, selling on behalf of my partner

Stanley screwdriver set $30

Got this as a insurance replacement for some of my stolen tools, however it wasn't what I was after.

2.5" HDD's:

750GB Toshiba $10

320GB Seagate Momentous $10

1TB Toshiba - $15

320GB Hitachi - $10

3.5" HDD's:

2x 1TB Samsung HD103SJ $30 each

2x 1TB Seagate Barracuda Compute HDD's $35 each - Out of a new computer (these were replaced with SSD's so have seen little to no use).

1x 2TB Ironwolf NAS HDD - $50

1x 2TB Seagate Barracuda - $50

2x 2TB Seagate SSHD drives - $55 each

1x 3TB Seagate Barracuda XT - $60