ArcticSilver

#280704 4-Jan-2021 21:49
I'm based in Christchurch but can courier items at the buyers cost if need be.

 

All items have had a varying state of use unless otherwise stated.

 

 

 

I will proceed to put these on Trademe if they don't sell here first.

 

 

 

Click to see full size

 

Qnap TS-253 Pro 2 bay NAS - $30 

 

One HDD is not reliably detected and can error, using it with one HDD seems to work fine. This might be repairable, I haven't had the time to look into it.

 

 

 

Click to see full size

 

Ubiquiti Edgerouter Lite - $60 

 

Works fine, no issues, no longer needed.

 

 

 

Click to see full size

 

Logitech MK235 Wireless keyboard and mouse - $30 

 

New, opened box but unused.

 

 

 

Micron 1100 M.2. SSD 256GB $30

 

I believe this was unused, out of a PC for a client that was upgraded before being dispatched but am not 100% sure.

 

 

 

Matchmaster TV Reception system (remote extender) $30

 

This allows you to send IR remote signals wirelessly through walls etc.

 

This is all but new, it never ended up being used.

 

 

 

Saitek ST90 Joystick - $20

 

USB flight joystick, hardly used in excellent condition.

 

 

 

Click to see full size

 

Sony Bluray & 5.1 audio system, unsure of the model but can find out if need be - $80

 

Works well, selling on behalf of my partner

 

 

 

Click to see full size

 

Stanley screwdriver set $30

 

Got this as a insurance replacement for some of my stolen tools, however it wasn't what I was after.

 

 

 

2.5" HDD's:

 

750GB Toshiba $10

 

320GB Seagate Momentous $10

 

1TB Toshiba - $15

 

320GB Hitachi - $10

 

 

 

3.5" HDD's:

 

2x 1TB Samsung HD103SJ $30 each

 

2x 1TB Seagate Barracuda Compute HDD's $35 each - Out of a new computer (these were replaced with SSD's so have seen little to no use).

 

1x 2TB Ironwolf NAS HDD - $50

 

1x 2TB Seagate Barracuda - $50

 

2x 2TB Seagate SSHD drives - $55 each

 

1x 3TB Seagate Barracuda XT - $60

 

 

restecp
  #2630422 4-Jan-2021 23:53
PM'd 

MaxineN
  #2630423 4-Jan-2021 23:55
Have PM'd about the 1TB Toshiba for $15




