I'm based in Christchurch but can courier items at the buyers cost if need be.
All items have had a varying state of use unless otherwise stated.
I will proceed to put these on Trademe if they don't sell here first.
Qnap TS-253 Pro 2 bay NAS - $30
One HDD is not reliably detected and can error, using it with one HDD seems to work fine. This might be repairable, I haven't had the time to look into it.
Ubiquiti Edgerouter Lite - $60
Works fine, no issues, no longer needed.
Logitech MK235 Wireless keyboard and mouse - $30
New, opened box but unused.
Micron 1100 M.2. SSD 256GB $30
I believe this was unused, out of a PC for a client that was upgraded before being dispatched but am not 100% sure.
Matchmaster TV Reception system (remote extender) $30
This allows you to send IR remote signals wirelessly through walls etc.
This is all but new, it never ended up being used.
Saitek ST90 Joystick - $20
USB flight joystick, hardly used in excellent condition.
Sony Bluray & 5.1 audio system, unsure of the model but can find out if need be - $80
Works well, selling on behalf of my partner
Stanley screwdriver set $30
Got this as a insurance replacement for some of my stolen tools, however it wasn't what I was after.
2.5" HDD's:
750GB Toshiba $10
320GB Seagate Momentous $10
1TB Toshiba - $15
320GB Hitachi - $10
3.5" HDD's:
2x 1TB Samsung HD103SJ $30 each
2x 1TB Seagate Barracuda Compute HDD's $35 each - Out of a new computer (these were replaced with SSD's so have seen little to no use).
1x 2TB Ironwolf NAS HDD - $50
1x 2TB Seagate Barracuda - $50
2x 2TB Seagate SSHD drives - $55 each
1x 3TB Seagate Barracuda XT - $60