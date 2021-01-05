Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Shapenz

500 posts

Ultimate Geek


#280711 5-Jan-2021 13:15
Send private message

Everyone else is having a clear out so thought I may as well jump on board....

 

1x Crucial 4GB DDR3-1066 'Mac' SODIMM $5
3x 500GB 3.5" Hard Drives $10
5x 500GB 2.5" Hard Drives $10
1x 750GB 2.5" Hard Drive $15
5x DELL AMD R7 250 2GB GPU's $10

 

 

 

Fitbit Versa 2 Charger $10 (Bought the wrong charger for my wifes Versa 1)

 

Fossil Men's Gen 4 Explorist HR (Back has come unglued) $50 - Bought from Amazon... back of the watch has come unglued.... very common issue from my Reddit research. Can be re-glued at home but wont be waterproof anymore.

 

 

 

Shipping should be about $5 urban or $9ish rural... or pickup Hamilton.

Shapenz

500 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2630724 5-Jan-2021 13:42
Send private message


jaypeegee
60 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2636129 15-Jan-2021 15:15
Send private message

Hi

 

 

 

Is the explorist still functional?

 

Can I get a pic if you have time pls?

 

 

 

Thanks

 

 

 

.jpg

timbosan
1950 posts

Uber Geek


  #2636141 15-Jan-2021 15:52
Send private message

Hi, how high are the video cards? I need them to fix into a 1U server :-)



Shapenz

500 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2641553 25-Jan-2021 11:42
Send private message

jaypeegee:

 

Hi

 

 

 

Is the explorist still functional?

 

Can I get a pic if you have time pls?

 

 

 

Thanks

 

 

 

.jpg

 

 

 

 

Sorry for the slow reply - school holidays has been busy. So it works but it needs to be held together firmly to charge. Normally the back would be glued on which means the magnetic charger would be right against the charging coil on the watch - but because it has come off you have to hold it together to charge - It will need to be reglued to make it 'regularly' useable. 

 

 

 

Come in the original box - I'll do $20 + shipping.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shapenz

500 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2641554 25-Jan-2021 11:43
Send private message

timbosan:

 

Hi, how high are the video cards? I need them to fix into a 1U server :-)

 

 

 

 

I have a low profile R5 I think if you are still looking? Do you need exact measurements

Shapenz

500 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2641580 25-Jan-2021 11:49
Send private message

Fitbit Versa 2 Charger is free if anyone wants it - pickup Pukete Hamilton or shipping about $4 to most places.

jaypeegee
60 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2641718 25-Jan-2021 15:45
Send private message

Hi shapenz

Let me know shipping cost n bank acc details in a pm and I'll deposit total tomorrow

Glad u had a great holiday

.jpg



timbosan
1950 posts

Uber Geek


  #2645705 2-Feb-2021 10:46
Send private message

Shapenz:

 

timbosan:

 

Hi, how high are the video cards? I need them to fix into a 1U server :-)

 

 

 

 

I have a low profile R5 I think if you are still looking? Do you need exact measurements

 



Hi, sorry forgot to reply to this!  I have a 1U server with an existing video card, but its fanless and get HOT, then overheats (and locks up) when I reduce the airflow in the case.  I am working on trying to silence the server, so want to swap the existing card for something with a fan, as long as it's not a screamer :-)

I don't need a low profile card as it's mounted horizontally in the case, in fact it only needs the card as there is no on-board video, so its really only needed for booting and configuring the server.

jaypeegee
60 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2645708 2-Feb-2021 10:54
Send private message

🧐

 

Nudge

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

jaypeegee: Hi shapenz

Let me know shipping cost n bank acc details in a pm and I'll deposit total when I get it

Glad u had a great holiday

.jpg

