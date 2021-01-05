Everyone else is having a clear out so thought I may as well jump on board....
1x Crucial 4GB DDR3-1066 'Mac' SODIMM $5
3x 500GB 3.5" Hard Drives $10
5x 500GB 2.5" Hard Drives $10
1x 750GB 2.5" Hard Drive $15
5x DELL AMD R7 250 2GB GPU's $10
Fitbit Versa 2 Charger $10 (Bought the wrong charger for my wifes Versa 1)
Fossil Men's Gen 4 Explorist HR (Back has come unglued) $50 - Bought from Amazon... back of the watch has come unglued.... very common issue from my Reddit research. Can be re-glued at home but wont be waterproof anymore.
Shipping should be about $5 urban or $9ish rural... or pickup Hamilton.