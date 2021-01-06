Hi all bit of a weird one. I’m due to do one of the Great Walks from tomorrow morning. Flying into Queenstown this afternoon. Just had a load of things emailed to me that I have to work on tonight.



Not really keen to take the laptop on the multi day hike for obvious reasons.



Is there anyone located fairly close to central Queenstown who wouldn’t mind looking after my laptop for me for 4-5 days until I get back from the walk?



Don’t really like the idea of using the airport lockers for laptop.



Happy to pay a storage fee.



All risk on me. Please PM.



Kind regards.