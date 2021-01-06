Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Hatch

#280717 6-Jan-2021 08:01
Hi all bit of a weird one. I’m due to do one of the Great Walks from tomorrow morning. Flying into Queenstown this afternoon. Just had a load of things emailed to me that I have to work on tonight.

Not really keen to take the laptop on the multi day hike for obvious reasons.

Is there anyone located fairly close to central Queenstown who wouldn’t mind looking after my laptop for me for 4-5 days until I get back from the walk?

Don’t really like the idea of using the airport lockers for laptop.

Happy to pay a storage fee.

All risk on me. Please PM.

Kind regards.

Hatch

  #2630930 6-Jan-2021 08:21
Alternatively can anyone recommend services such as:
https://vertoe.com/
https://mindmybag.com/queenstown

Thanks

nickb800
  #2630931 6-Jan-2021 08:26
I can help if you don't mind dropping off in arrowtown

Hatch

  #2630934 6-Jan-2021 08:42
nickb800: I can help if you don't mind dropping off in arrowtown


Thanks mate, Arrowtown will be bit of a mission to get to you as I have tight window and didn’t hire a car this time in Queenstown (bus pickup at 7am tomorrow).

Will probably be using mindmybag as it’s centrally located.

Appreciate the offer. Cheers



turtleattacks
  #2630942 6-Jan-2021 08:58
Give Reddit a go, I can't imagine there isn't a Queenstown resident lurking on Reddit at the moment. 

 

 

Hatch

  #2630989 6-Jan-2021 09:08
turtleattacks:

Give Reddit a go, I can't imagine there isn't a Queenstown resident lurking on Reddit at the moment. 


 



Thanks prefer a GZer or just one of the more secure storage services.

networkn
  #2630990 6-Jan-2021 09:12
My sister is in centralish Qtown (5 minutes drive from town).

 

 

 

 

Hatch

  #2631055 6-Jan-2021 10:28
networkn:

My sister is in centralish Qtown (5 minutes drive from town).


 


 



Oh great, would it be possible to drop my laptop to her quite early tomorrow? Say 6:30am? I’ll catch an Uber.



networkn
  #2631056 6-Jan-2021 10:32
Hatch: Oh great, would it be possible to drop my laptop to her quite early tomorrow? Say 6:30am? I’ll catch an Uber.

 

Hi. Unfortunately, it's not going to work out as she is away a couple of days, sorry about that.

 

 

 

 

Batman
  #2631057 6-Jan-2021 10:45
Send by post at the QT mail depot and address it to the QT mail depot and pick it up on return




Batman
  #2631058 6-Jan-2021 10:45
Though I have a feeling all mail in SI routes via (processed in) CHCH




Hatch

  #2631059 6-Jan-2021 10:49
networkn:

Hatch: Oh great, would it be possible to drop my laptop to her quite early tomorrow? Say 6:30am? I’ll catch an Uber.


Hi. Unfortunately, it's not going to work out as she is away a couple of days, sorry about that.


 


 



No worries thanks for trying!

Hatch

  #2631060 6-Jan-2021 10:51
Batman: Send by post at the QT mail depot and address it to the QT mail depot and pick it up on return


Hmm sounds interesting. But risky also. What happens if it takes 5 days to get from Queenstown to Queenstown and gets stuck along the way :;

Batman
  #2631063 6-Jan-2021 10:57
Lol you can try and then tell us the answer

Make sure you write down return to sender and your home address




Hatch

  #2638012 19-Jan-2021 12:01
Batman: Lol you can try and then tell us the answer

Make sure you write down return to sender and your home address

 

Found that they have lockable storage lockers at the YHA Hostel where I was staying. 

 

There's obviously still some risk in that type of scenario, but it worked out fine and only cost $2.

