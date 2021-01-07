Hi All,

I have four Aloe plants that I would like to rehome, they are in pots ( I would like to keep the ceramic pots ) but will be best if they are planted in the ground, I have had some of them 15 years or more, the Fan Aloe flowers and the seed do germinate and grow, the spiral aloe is a graft and will not flower I am told.

The spiral Aloe is a prickly bugger and you will need good gloves and a box or something to put it in to.

I am in New Windsor in Auckland, If anyone wants them, PM me and we can arrange collection.

John