#280736 7-Jan-2021 11:30
Looking for a H310 motherboard or similar please for 8th gen CPU.

  #2631760 7-Jan-2021 14:14
I should amend my post, I would like to borrow one to test a CPU if anyone is willing to lend it to me for a day or two.

  #2633123 10-Jan-2021 16:31
No longer needed. 

