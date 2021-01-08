Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Netgear Duo v2 NAS with 2TB drive - $75 ONO
jonathan18

6154 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#280763 8-Jan-2021 15:47
Send private message

Recently replaced this 2-bay NAS which has provided us with sterling service for about 7-8 years. Won't win any speed races, nor awards for a modern easy-to-use interface, but it works perfectly.

 

Ideal device if you're after a low-powered storage device for music, movies etc (we used it primarily for Kodi, serving FLAC copies of our CDs for Squeezeboxes, and as a back-up device); can install a range of apps on it, most usefully a torrent client.

 

Comes with a fully functioning 2TB drive (brand/model TBC, once I turn it off); the other drive has been showing an increasing number of errors so is probably best considered a write-off.

 

Fully re-set. Happy to ship at buyer's cost or pick-up central PN; looking for $75, but open to offers...

 

https://www.netgear.com/support/product/RND2000v2_(ReadyNAS_Duo_v2).aspx

 

Create new topic
Mehrts
503 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2634437 12-Jan-2021 17:48
Send private message

Hi, would you consider $50 if it hasn't gone already? I'm in Palmy, so can pick up.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31

Huawei Watch D Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:26

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

GitHub Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 