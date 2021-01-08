Recently replaced this 2-bay NAS which has provided us with sterling service for about 7-8 years. Won't win any speed races, nor awards for a modern easy-to-use interface, but it works perfectly.

Ideal device if you're after a low-powered storage device for music, movies etc (we used it primarily for Kodi, serving FLAC copies of our CDs for Squeezeboxes, and as a back-up device); can install a range of apps on it, most usefully a torrent client.

Comes with a fully functioning 2TB drive (brand/model TBC, once I turn it off); the other drive has been showing an increasing number of errors so is probably best considered a write-off.

Fully re-set. Happy to ship at buyer's cost or pick-up central PN; looking for $75, but open to offers...

https://www.netgear.com/support/product/RND2000v2_(ReadyNAS_Duo_v2).aspx