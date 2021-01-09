As title suggests my fiancée is selling her Alienware M15 R1 with the following specs:

i7 8750H

16GB of DDR4 2666Mhz

256GB NVMe drive

RTX 2060 6GB(not the mobile variant!)

15.6inch 60hz display

Full sized keyboard

Windows 10 Home

This is a year and a half old originally purchased at 3699. Battery is still very healthy at 97% health. It will run such games as Cyberpunk 2077, COD Warzone and Fortnite at high settings.

Reasons for selling is that my fiancée is going to study and will have minimal time for gaming.

Everything is original including the box and charger. It has had it's original thermal paste removed and repasted. It's also been dusted. RAM can be upgraded even further and there is a spare NVMe M.2 slot. If you can find it on ebay you can also get a 2.5inch adapter as well for a 2.5inch drive.

Photos are here.

Am okay delivering it around the Christchurch area up to 50KM for free. Am also happy to ship at buyers risk and cost.

Wanting $2800 but am willing to negotiate.