FS: Alienware M15 R1 i7 8750H RTX 2060 16GB DDR4
#280772 9-Jan-2021 12:43
As title suggests my fiancée is selling her Alienware M15 R1 with the following specs:

 

i7 8750H

 

16GB of DDR4 2666Mhz

 

256GB NVMe drive

 

RTX 2060 6GB(not the mobile variant!)

 

15.6inch 60hz display

 

Full sized keyboard

 

Windows 10 Home

 

 

 

This is a year and a half old originally purchased at 3699. Battery is still very healthy at 97% health. It will run such games as Cyberpunk 2077, COD Warzone and Fortnite at high settings. 

 

Reasons for selling is that my fiancée is going to study and will have minimal time for gaming.

 

Everything is original including the box and charger. It has had it's original thermal paste removed and repasted. It's also been dusted. RAM can be upgraded even further and there is a spare NVMe M.2 slot. If you can find it on ebay you can also get a 2.5inch adapter as well for a 2.5inch drive.

 

Photos are here.

 

Am okay delivering it around the Christchurch area up to 50KM for free. Am also happy to ship at buyers risk and cost. 

 

Wanting $2800 but am willing to negotiate.




  #2632994 10-Jan-2021 10:01
Dropping price down to 2300. Still willing to negotiate.




  #2638541 20-Jan-2021 00:37
This has gone to trademe. Please lock this thread.




