James Bond

#280782 10-Jan-2021 18:00
https://www.tomtom.com/en_nz/drive/car/products/xxl-classic/

 

Can deliver anywhere at cost otherwise collection from Hillmorton address, Christchurch.

 

I have the car window mount as well plus a USB charging cable.

 

mentalinc
  #2633214 10-Jan-2021 18:40
PM sent




xpd

Trash bandit
  #2633286 10-Jan-2021 21:56
Bugger, couldve done with it for my folks :D

 

Anyone have something similar ? :)




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

CYaBro
  #2633297 10-Jan-2021 22:51
xpd:

Bugger, couldve done with it for my folks :D


Anyone have something similar ? :)



I’ve got an old tomtom somewhere.
Can’t remember the model and the maps on it are probably useless now but you’re welcome to it.
Just cover the shipping.
I’ll dig it out tomorrow and confirm the model and see if I can update the maps on it.



xpd

Trash bandit
  #2633299 10-Jan-2021 22:55
CYaBro:
xpd:

 

Bugger, couldve done with it for my folks :D

 

 

 

Anyone have something similar ? :)

 



I’ve got an old tomtom somewhere.
Can’t remember the model and the maps on it are probably useless now but you’re welcome to it.
Just cover the shipping.
I’ll dig it out tomorrow and confirm the model and see if I can update the maps on it.

 

 

 

Thanks, keen :)

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

CYaBro
  #2633662 11-Jan-2021 15:01
xpd:

 

 

 

Thanks, keen :)

 

 

Sorry it's very old!
Just put the serial number into the tomtom site and it says this device was affected by the GPS upgrade and the only option they give to fix it is 30% discount on a new device. :(

ZollyMonsta
  #2633842 11-Jan-2021 19:37
I have a TomTom XL.. if you want it. Will check it when back home




 

 

xpd

Trash bandit
  #2633980 11-Jan-2021 22:46
Thanks. My folks seem to be making more wrong turns these days, so a standalone GPS would be handy to a degree. (Apart from where entire new cities have appeared and not on the GPS maps :) )

 

Tried them with smartphones, they'd forget to charge it etc or somehow lose the shortcut for the app etc :)

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

