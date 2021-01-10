James Bond

https://www.tomtom.com/en_nz/drive/car/products/xxl-classic/
Can deliver anywhere at cost otherwise collection from Hillmorton address, Christchurch.
I have the car window mount as well plus a USB charging cable.
Bugger, couldve done with it for my folks :D
Anyone have something similar ? :)
I’ve got an old tomtom somewhere.
Can’t remember the model and the maps on it are probably useless now but you’re welcome to it.
Just cover the shipping.
I’ll dig it out tomorrow and confirm the model and see if I can update the maps on it.
Thanks, keen :)
Sorry it's very old!
Just put the serial number into the tomtom site and it says this device was affected by the GPS upgrade and the only option they give to fix it is 30% discount on a new device. :(
Thanks. My folks seem to be making more wrong turns these days, so a standalone GPS would be handy to a degree. (Apart from where entire new cities have appeared and not on the GPS maps :) )
Tried them with smartphones, they'd forget to charge it etc or somehow lose the shortcut for the app etc :)