Sold Fitbit Charge 3 Special Edition
Hi

 

 

 

I have a Fitbit Special Edition that is just sitting here completely used, it is only a couple months old, comes with everything in the box, 2 sets of straps, the charger, plus an extra strap I bought. No damage to the Fitbit, its in prefect condition, it got used for a week and I couldn't be assed with it anymore.

 

Looking for a $100 for it

 

 

 

For $120 I can through in the Fitbit that got replace with this new one, it has a single line of died pixels but it is still functioning prefectly fine.

 

 

 

Free shipping

Which model is it? i know you say special edition but they did a special edition on a few of their models

Lol my wife pointed out that problem 5 minutes ago, hahahaha

 

 

 

It is a Fitbit Charger 3 Special Edition

I'll take it please, PM sent



Hi

 

 

 

Just letting you know that it is sold

 

 

 

 

