If you want to sell your beloved kindle paperwhite, please DM me with the price. I'm in AKL. Thanks.
If you want to sell your beloved kindle paperwhite, please DM me with the price. I'm in AKL. Thanks.
helping others at evgenyk.nz
I was trying to find one too, if it's any help they are $205 now at Noel Leeming and $199 at PBTech so I just ended up buying one new.
I should have added that I was talking about the latest 300dpi ones, if you are happy with a 227dpi then let me know as I have one of those spare now :)
@ricky1981 thank you very much for the kindle. Works perfectly.
thread can be closed.
helping others at evgenyk.nz