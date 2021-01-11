Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOffers and WantedWTB: kindle paperwhite
kobiak

1583 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#280793 11-Jan-2021 11:53
Send private message

If you want to sell your beloved kindle paperwhite, please DM me with the price. I'm in AKL. Thanks.




helping others at evgenyk.nz

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
ricky1981
246 posts

Master Geek


  #2634436 12-Jan-2021 17:46
Send private message

I was trying to find one too, if it's any help they are $205 now at Noel Leeming and $199 at PBTech so I just ended up buying one new.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Norton Secure VPN helps secure private information using bank-grade encryption when using public Wi-Fi on your PC, Mac, or mobile device.
ricky1981
246 posts

Master Geek


  #2634529 12-Jan-2021 20:06
Send private message

I should have added that I was talking about the latest 300dpi ones, if you are happy with a 227dpi then let me know as I have one of those spare now :)

kobiak

1583 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2635881 15-Jan-2021 11:01
Send private message

@ricky1981 thank you very much for the kindle. Works perfectly.

 

thread can be closed.




helping others at evgenyk.nz

