Sherwood PM-9805

Photos here

$100

Manual turntable, belt driven, cartridge upgraded to Rega Carbon.

In my quest to find a new turntable I ended up purchasing 2 very different turntables - a Sony fully auto and this Sherwood. While I loved using this turntable, I find I prefer an automatic player so I'm selling the Sherwood.

Cosmetically it is in excellent condition. Sounds great with the upgraded cartridge. Very solid player, great entry-level manual turntable. Cold even be decent for DJing. Check the reviews online.

One minor thing to note is the pitch is off when the slider is at 0. I found at about -4.5 it is perfect and it's easy to set because of the built in strobe. This is when playing 45s. I haven't tested any 33s. You could open it up and adjust the internal pitch control (assuming there is one). Or you could set it at -4.5, forget about it and happily enjoy your records.

Taking that into account, I'll sell it for the bargain price of $100 to GZers. The cartridge is worth $70 alone!

Pick up in West Auckland. Happy to ship although it wouldn't be cheap and the tone arm would need to be setup again..

Specs: