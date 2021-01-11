Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Offers and Wanted FS: Sherwood Turntable PM-9805
#280799 11-Jan-2021 16:06
Sherwood PM-9805

 

Photos here

 

$100

 

Manual turntable, belt driven, cartridge upgraded to Rega Carbon. 

 

In my quest to find a new turntable I ended up purchasing 2 very different turntables - a Sony fully auto and this Sherwood. While I loved using this turntable, I find I prefer an automatic player so I'm selling the Sherwood.

 

Cosmetically it is in excellent condition. Sounds great with the upgraded cartridge. Very solid player, great entry-level manual turntable. Cold even be decent for DJing. Check the reviews online.

 

One minor thing to note is the pitch is off when the slider is at 0. I found at about -4.5 it is perfect and it's easy to set because of the built in strobe. This is when playing 45s. I haven't tested any 33s. You could open it up and adjust the internal pitch control (assuming there is one). Or you could set it at -4.5, forget about it and happily enjoy your records.

 

Taking that into account, I'll sell it for the bargain price of $100 to GZers. The cartridge is worth $70 alone!

 

Pick up in West Auckland. Happy to ship although it wouldn't be cheap and the tone arm would need to be setup again..

 

 

Specs:

 

  • Pitch Control /-10%
  • Illuminated Strobe
  • Manual Tone Arm Function, Hydraulic Lowering Device
  • 'S' Shaped & Static Balanced Type Tone Arm
  • Anti-Skating with Counter Weight
  • Low-Mass S-Shaped Tone Arm with Standard Detachable Head Shell
  • Adjustable Skating Force Compensation
  • Stylus Pilot Light
  • Detachable Acrylic Dust Cover

Might be keen if still available in a month.

Jaxson:

 

Might be keen if still available in a month.

 

 

 

 

I'm hoping it will sell before then! 😆

 

Could do $80 before trying TradeMe.

Sold. Thanks

