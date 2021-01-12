Hi guys, you may remember me as the owner of The VR Club, which was operating in Auckland until the lockdown hit and I closed it down. Still hoping to reopen one day, but finding suitable premises for a reasonable price in Auckland is difficult!

In the meantime I am looking to sell some of my surplus headsets and thought I'd offer them here so I know they've gone to a good home.

* Pimax 5K+ (with rigid headstrap and Index-style headphones, and comfort kit) $1000

* Pico Neo 2 (standalone headset similar to Quest, useful for streaming SteamVR content or for commercial use) $900

* Oculus Quest 1 (with a transferable Oculus account not yet linked to Facebook with a dozen paid games, a leather VRCover facepad, and a carry case) $600

Edit: I can ship within NZ, not sure of the cost but they are large and fragile so I imagine it wouldn't be cheap. The Pimax and Oculus would need two packages (for the headstrap and carry case respectively). I am based in Takapuna and would recommend in-person pickup. Any questions welcome!