I am cutting back on things now retired so I don't think I will renew some of my domain names.
first one is wlg.co.nz It expires on the 21st if you want it say for the price of a domain , whats that $24
dm me
cheers
I am cutting back on things now retired so I don't think I will renew some of my domain names.
first one is wlg.co.nz It expires on the 21st if you want it say for the price of a domain , whats that $24
dm me
cheers
Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.
sold thank you
Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.