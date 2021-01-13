Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS 3 Fritz Boxes---One Sensibo unit
dukester

450 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

#280827 13-Jan-2021 09:35
I have 2 Fritz box 7490 for sale $60 each

 

One Frizt box 7390 for sale $30

 

 

 

One Sensibo heat pump control unit $100

 

https://au.sensibo.com/

 

 

 

 

dukester

450 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2635950 15-Jan-2021 11:47
One 7490 SOLD

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11009 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2636003 15-Jan-2021 13:12
@IAmArtemis Sensibo for you.




dukester

450 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2636011 15-Jan-2021 13:28
Both 7490 sold



Psilan
787 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2636059 15-Jan-2021 14:07
If the sensibo is gone, I also have one for sale. Same price. White. Barely used. Have box and USB cable.

yumcimil
151 posts

Master Geek


  #2636924 17-Jan-2021 17:42
What's the Sensibo like? Why are you selling it? I have an old Panasonic heat pump with no smarts - curious about how well it'd work.

Psilan
787 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2636925 17-Jan-2021 17:48
It's good and works well with my dumb-Fujitsu.

 

My main use was using the climate control setting for my dogs in the house. So it if ever got too hot while I was at work the AC would come on.

 

Also used Google home to control it.

 

I also have a Broadlink which doesn't work as well as the Sensibo.

 

Reason for selling is I moved my heatpump into a hallway at the other end of the house during renovations. I barely use the heatpump anymore. I have to get a new heatpump installed eventually and it'll probably be a smart one.

dimsim
732 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2636972 17-Jan-2021 18:13
I'll take a Sensibo if there's one left?



yumcimil
151 posts

Master Geek


  #2636974 17-Jan-2021 18:19
Yeah, I'll grab it - how much to ship to WEllington?

Psilan
787 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2636990 17-Jan-2021 19:00
Sensibo gone. Thanks. Sorry for hijack :)

