It's good and works well with my dumb-Fujitsu.

My main use was using the climate control setting for my dogs in the house. So it if ever got too hot while I was at work the AC would come on.

Also used Google home to control it.

I also have a Broadlink which doesn't work as well as the Sensibo.

Reason for selling is I moved my heatpump into a hallway at the other end of the house during renovations. I barely use the heatpump anymore. I have to get a new heatpump installed eventually and it'll probably be a smart one.