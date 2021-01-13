I so nearly kept this one, the 15.6" version of my own 17.3" Dell Precision.
A Dell Precision Workstation laptop isn't just a regular laptop with Quadro graphics. Everything is built to a higher standard - from twin cooling fans with fat copper pipes & dual heatsinks to the 3 NVMe & 4 RAM slots plus upgradeable discreet graphics. The 180w power supply kinda makes a statement of its own.
Built to cope with AR & VR content production, this is a tool & not a toy. It'll last for years & do any work you ask it to. Far more portable than my desktop replacement monster & blazing fast too.
Dell Precision 7530 Workstation Laptop, built & sold 2019, transferable factory on-site warranty til April 2022 (extendable)
Intel i7 8850 6-core 2.6GHz w/ turbo to 4.3GHz
Single 16GB DDR4 RAM module - 3 empty slots
Nvidia Quadro K2000 4GB GDDR 5 Discreet Graphics, Intel 630 onboard.
2 x 512GB Samsung 970 Evo NVMe drives
15.6" Full HD IPS screen with lie-flat opening.
Fast Charge 97Whr battery
Thunderbolt 3, Bluetooth 5, MU-MIMO 2x2
PB have been selling a lower-spec model (Quadro P1000 vs P2000, i7 8750 vs i7 8850) ex-lease for $2700 on Trademe
GZ price $1800