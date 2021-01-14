Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: Bose Soundtouch 300 plus 2 x Subs and Surrounds
Pick up in Flat Bush, Auckland or buyer can arrange pack n send.

Bought from JB Hi-Fi in July 2020. Still under warranty and will provide receipt.

This is
BOSE SoundTouch 300 Soundbar
and
2 x Subwoofers (one of them is more than a year old from my bedroom pair)
to connect to it along with
Surround speakers

PLEASE NOTE - Do Not Confuse this with SOUND BAR 300 - that's is completly different product and for smaller rooms.

Soundtouch has been replaced with soundbar 700 although it uses the same acoustimas bass module and surrounds the bar itself has additional features like voice assistance.

Selling due to upgrading..
PM me for details.

Looking for $2200

What are you upgrading to out of interest? 

 

 

Sonos

Sold one Sub and only have 1 now.
I would consider 2000 for soundbar sub and surrounds

