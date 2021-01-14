Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Dynamix 12RU Server Cabinet on Castors
nbroad

292 posts

Ultimate Geek


#280843 14-Jan-2021 13:14
Send private message

Excellent condition with shelf.

 

Pickup Palmerston North

 

$400

 

 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
waikariboy
749 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2635451 14-Jan-2021 13:50
Send private message

this would allow me to rack up my Dell R510/R710 servers?




Balm its gone!

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Life360 protects each family member with advanced driving, digital, and location safety features. Choose the plan that fits your family’s size and life stage.
nbroad

292 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2635452 14-Jan-2021 13:55
Send private message

waikariboy:

 

this would allow me to rack up my Dell R510/R710 servers?

 

 

 

 

If you have rack mount rail kits for them, yes.

 

As long as the servers aren't too deep.. looks like R510 is 26 inches and R710 are 28 inches.

 

I can measure the depth of the cabinet when I get home - if the servers are too deep you may be able to just run it with the rear door off.

waikariboy
749 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2635456 14-Jan-2021 14:04
Send private message

nbroad:

 

waikariboy:

 

this would allow me to rack up my Dell R510/R710 servers?

 

 

 

 

If you have rack mount rail kits for them, yes.

 

As long as the servers aren't too deep.. looks like R510 is 26 inches and R710 are 28 inches.

 

I can measure the depth of the cabinet when I get home - if the servers are too deep you may be able to just run it with the rear door off.

 

 

 

 

Thanks. That would be great if you could.




Balm its gone!



nbroad

292 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2636366 16-Jan-2021 09:19
Send private message

The cabinet is 700 mm deep
If servers are deeper than that you could just run it without the front or rear door, or both.

waikariboy
749 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2636420 16-Jan-2021 12:14
Send private message

nbroad: The cabinet is 700 mm deep
If servers are deeper than that you could just run it without the front or rear door, or both.

 

 

 

thanks. ill come back to you.




Balm its gone!

Create new topic





News and reviews »

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31

Huawei Watch D Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:26

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

GitHub Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 