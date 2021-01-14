Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
WinNZ90

196 posts

Master Geek
Inactive user


#280845 14-Jan-2021 14:18
Send private message

Hey guys, looking to get rid of this stuff to get a mac mini off trade me thats go cheap, VALENTINES is getting close lol

 

 

 

 

$12

 

-------

 

 

The tapping kit is worth $50 brand new, its about 4 years old, use it once, and one piece is missing, I can't find it

 

$22

 

-------

 

 

News it a couple times and its just been sitting around for the last 5 years

 

$12

 

------

 

 

Brand new, still all sealed, they are the ones with the proper audio jack on them, not the lightning cable versions

 

$20

 

------

 

 

Brand new lamp and light bulb, was brought last year for me for fathers day and has never been used, it does work

 

$15

 

------

 

 

Brought this 14 years ago, its never been used, cost me $69.99 at the time, its a Bait Box brand

 

$14

 

------

 

 

 

 

WinNZ90

196 posts

Master Geek
Inactive user


  #2635504 14-Jan-2021 14:20
Send private message

Postages is included in the prices

 

 

 

The drill bit set is missing 2mm 3mm and 3.5mm

knoydart
904 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2635508 14-Jan-2021 14:23
Send private message

Keen for the iHeadphones please

