Hey guys, looking to get rid of this stuff to get a mac mini off trade me thats go cheap, VALENTINES is getting close lol
$12
-------
The tapping kit is worth $50 brand new, its about 4 years old, use it once, and one piece is missing, I can't find it
$22
-------
News it a couple times and its just been sitting around for the last 5 years
$12
------
Brand new, still all sealed, they are the ones with the proper audio jack on them, not the lightning cable versions
$20
------
Brand new lamp and light bulb, was brought last year for me for fathers day and has never been used, it does work
$15
------
Brought this 14 years ago, its never been used, cost me $69.99 at the time, its a Bait Box brand
$14
------