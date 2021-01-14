Hey guys, looking to get rid of this stuff to get a mac mini off trade me thats go cheap, VALENTINES is getting close lol

$12

-------

The tapping kit is worth $50 brand new, its about 4 years old, use it once, and one piece is missing, I can't find it

$22

-------

News it a couple times and its just been sitting around for the last 5 years

$12

------

Brand new, still all sealed, they are the ones with the proper audio jack on them, not the lightning cable versions

$20

------

Brand new lamp and light bulb, was brought last year for me for fathers day and has never been used, it does work

$15

------

Brought this 14 years ago, its never been used, cost me $69.99 at the time, its a Bait Box brand

$14

------