These are 25 to 30 mm in with, the center hole is are 10 mm, under the 'wood'.

They are designed to 1/24 scale, I can scale up to 1/12 or down to the smaller sizes of 1/48 or smaller, but smaller than 1/48 and there is no way to intergrate the use of LEDS in it.

And to top it off I have made sure they are fully biodegradable too

The LED you have shared tho is far to big for the small ones of there camp fires but 1/12 would probably work but I know there are smaller LEDs out there that can be used.

I also have a number of printable logs I am recently developed over christmas, I haven't been unable to get them printed yet