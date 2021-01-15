Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Ubiquiti, Apple gear, the normal

xyf

xyf

216 posts

Master Geek


#280850 15-Jan-2021 09:41
Send private message

Ex postage (normally $5-10) and money back if it sucks. I will check messages Monday, first in first served,


Unifi gear
Pulled from a working site 4 days ago. Been fine, we just upgraded the gear. Be nice to sell as a pack as this switch provides the passive poe (24v) for the APs rather than the standard (48v) POE, will do $300 for the switch and 2 APs. All 3 years old

1x Ubiquiti UniFi Switch US-8-150W 8-Port Gigabit Managed PoE+ Switch $200
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/SWHUBI1015/Ubiquiti-UniFi-Switch-US-8-150W-8-Port-Gigabit-Man


2x Ubiquiti UniFi UAP-AC-LITE $80 each
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETUBI1228/Ubiquiti-UniFi-UAP-AC-LITE-Dual-band-AC1200-300867
No POE injectors. That's what the switch is for :D


Apple

iPhone SE 2020
So we brought a few to many of these and need to move them on. All are brand new, the outside box was unwrapped and phone turned on but then we found out the numbers were wrong. 100% brand new, discount so we can recover some costs. 2020 model, full packaging. $600 , $150 saving from retail

3x iPhone SE 64gbs White
1x iPhone SE 64gbs Red

Used iPads
As per my normal posts about these we have used iPads. All are brought from new and all working, not locked. Batteries are to be expected for 5 year old devices. Working fine aside from name scratched off back. All space grey, good nic

1x iPad Air 2 128gbs $160

1x iPad Air 2 cellular 64gbs $160

3x iPad Air 2 64 gbs $130

1x iPad Air 1 (the og one) cellular 64gbs $130

And randomly an old broken screen iPad 4 16gbs. Works fine internally and has a screen protector, just needs a new screen really. Can send pics if you want. Happy to part with for a box of beers - $22

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Mehrts
511 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2635854 15-Jan-2021 09:56
Send private message

Hi, what’s your location?

I’m keen for the switch.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Norton 360 antivirus provides enhanced security for your connected devices, a secure VPN for online privacy, Password Manager, Firewall, SafeCam, PC Cloud Backup, Dark Web Monitoring, Parental Control, and more. An all-in-one cybersecurity solution backed by 100% Virus Protection Promise and 60 Day Money Back Guarantee.
timbosan
1955 posts

Uber Geek


  #2635861 15-Jan-2021 10:10
Send private message

Where are you located? Shipping only or pickup OK?

Delphinus
594 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2636110 15-Jan-2021 14:38
Send private message

I'd be keen for one of the AP's.



HiddenChin
67 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2636148 15-Jan-2021 16:06
Send private message

I'll take a white SE thanks

HiddenChin
67 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2636425 16-Jan-2021 12:28
Send private message

Actually, the red one if it’s available

davidcole
5534 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2636768 17-Jan-2021 10:57
Send private message

I'm keen for the switch, I'm ex Wellington though if happy to ship.




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 20.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, 

K8Toledo
641 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2637173 18-Jan-2021 08:39
Send private message

Delphinus:

 

I'd be keen for one of the AP's.

 

 

I'll take the other one. :)

 

 

 

@xyf Are the mounts included?







HiddenChin
67 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2637494 18-Jan-2021 17:42
Send private message

@xyf are the iphones still available?

xyf

xyf

216 posts

Master Geek


  #2637740 19-Jan-2021 08:49
Send private message

Ok back from holiday, working through requests now.

 

A couple more items (and ill update what's left soon)

 

 

 

3x ipod touch 6G 16gbs space grey, these are as previous times well used, might need new batteries, selling as is, name scatched off back, all work and screens in good nic, no cables or charger included:

 

$40 each

 

 

 

1x Chromebox Acer cxi2 from like 2016 https://www.acer.com/ac/en/US/content/professional-series/acer-chromebox-cxi

 

Not actually sure what this is worth, so someone make me an offer who is keen. Its the base model from memory, celeron, doesnt support the play store, still gets updates as I updated it yesterday. Its a good little chrome browers

xyf

xyf

216 posts

Master Geek


  #2637750 19-Jan-2021 09:01
Send private message

ok so loosely saying (nothing confirmed)

 

Probably gone

 

Unifi gone, that was popular

 

1x iPad air 2 128gbs 

 

3x iPad air 2 64gbs

 

1x iPhone red

 

 

 

Whats left

 

the older ipads

 

Cellular ipads

 

3x iPhone White

 

Stuff just listed above

 

 

mecow
138 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2637859 19-Jan-2021 11:10
Send private message

Do you still have a new white iPhone SE (2020) available? If so could I please reserve one - will DM

dimsim
732 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2637916 19-Jan-2021 11:39
Send private message

Ill take these if still available

 

 

 

1x iPad Air 2 cellular 64gbs $160

1x iPad Air 1 (the og one) cellular 64gbs $130

 

 

 

Cheers

xyf

xyf

216 posts

Master Geek


  #2638317 19-Jan-2021 17:06
Send private message

dimsim:

 

Ill take these if still available

 

 

 

1x iPad Air 2 cellular 64gbs $160

1x iPad Air 1 (the og one) cellular 64gbs $130

 

 

 

Cheers

 

 

 

 

yup they are the last two available, pm me

 

 

 

So just the new stuff (ipods and chromebox) and the broken ipad 4  and 2x iPhone White

xyf

xyf

216 posts

Master Geek


  #2639715 21-Jan-2021 16:22
Send private message

Ok popping items in post tomorrow,

 

 

 

Last items I have left are:

 

2x iPhone SE 2020 White    $600 each

 

1x iPad Air 1 (OG) 64gbs Space Grey Cellular -  Ill just make this a flat $100 as I cant be bothered with it.

 

2x ipod touch 6G 16gbs $40 each (described as above, no cables)

 

1x Chromebox $70 ? 

 

 

Mehrts
511 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2639739 21-Jan-2021 16:45
Send private message

@xyf

 

Has the Unifi switch gone to someone else? I haven't had a reply to my PMs and not sure what's going on.

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31

Huawei Watch D Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:26

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 