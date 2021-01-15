Ex postage (normally $5-10) and money back if it sucks. I will check messages Monday, first in first served,





Unifi gear

Pulled from a working site 4 days ago. Been fine, we just upgraded the gear. Be nice to sell as a pack as this switch provides the passive poe (24v) for the APs rather than the standard (48v) POE, will do $300 for the switch and 2 APs. All 3 years old



1x Ubiquiti UniFi Switch US-8-150W 8-Port Gigabit Managed PoE+ Switch $200

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/SWHUBI1015/Ubiquiti-UniFi-Switch-US-8-150W-8-Port-Gigabit-Man





2x Ubiquiti UniFi UAP-AC-LITE $80 each

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETUBI1228/Ubiquiti-UniFi-UAP-AC-LITE-Dual-band-AC1200-300867

No POE injectors. That's what the switch is for :D





Apple



iPhone SE 2020

So we brought a few to many of these and need to move them on. All are brand new, the outside box was unwrapped and phone turned on but then we found out the numbers were wrong. 100% brand new, discount so we can recover some costs. 2020 model, full packaging. $600 , $150 saving from retail



3x iPhone SE 64gbs White

1x iPhone SE 64gbs Red



Used iPads

As per my normal posts about these we have used iPads. All are brought from new and all working, not locked. Batteries are to be expected for 5 year old devices. Working fine aside from name scratched off back. All space grey, good nic



1x iPad Air 2 128gbs $160



1x iPad Air 2 cellular 64gbs $160



3x iPad Air 2 64 gbs $130



1x iPad Air 1 (the og one) cellular 64gbs $130



And randomly an old broken screen iPad 4 16gbs. Works fine internally and has a screen protector, just needs a new screen really. Can send pics if you want. Happy to part with for a box of beers - $22