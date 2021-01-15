Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Sold: 3 x Dell U2717D Monitors (Chch)
ricky1981

246 posts

Master Geek


#280856 15-Jan-2021 14:23
Downsizing my setup due to a job change, I have three of these for sale, would prefer to sell 2-3 at once. All in excellent condition as they haven't been moved since being plugged in, no issues/dead pixels that I've noticed in ~3 years.

 

Lovely monitors, 2560x1440, height-adjustable and can rotate which was a big factor for me as I can run them in an "H" arrangement.

 

DP/mDP/HDMI inputs

 

https://www.dell.com/ae/business/p/dell-u2717d-monitor/pd

 

I don't have the packaging or USB cable but they're easy to purchase if you did want to use the hub functionality.

 

Cost me over $700 each, looking for $300 each or ideally all three for $800. Buyer will need to collect from West Melton or can meet in Chch area.

 

 

ricky1981

246 posts

Master Geek


  #2638948 20-Jan-2021 15:21
Sold elsewhere

