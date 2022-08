I have a brand new Rega fono mini A2D. I have opened the box but I have not used it and the unit is still in the plastic packaging.

One of my friends has offered me one of their phono amps which I am tempted to get if I could pass this on.

Retails for $229 most places I have seen in NZ.

I would be keen to sell it for what I paid which is $187

Pickup would be in Auckland or I can post at buyers expense.