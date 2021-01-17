Hi all,

I have in the box, basically unused 2x Surface Laptop 3 (one is the i5 8GB 256GB and the other is the i7 16GB 256GB) both black and are unmarked and in NEW condition. hardly been used, they basically have had less than 2 days sold running.

Also have a Surface Go (128GB SSD & 8GB)

I have 2x Surface Pens (one Platinum and the other Black)

A spare Surface Powerbrick that is the 127w version

Also 2x Surface Modern Mouse's

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 - Black i5 8GB & 256GB - this has an extended warranty and the Noel Leeming Damage protection until October this year (if you drop it, its covered by them) - $1900 Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 - Black i7 16GB & 256GB - this has the extended warranty until May 2022 - $2000 Microsoft Surface Go Platinum 8GB & 128GB SSD including keyboard - $600 2 x Surface Pen (one Black one Platinum) $80 each 2 x Microsoft Modern Mouse $40 each 1 x Surface Power brick 127w ($100)

I can bundle these together if needed.

Based in the Hawkes Bay