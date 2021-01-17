Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: 2x Surface 3 Laptop & Surface Go + Microsoft Accessories
#280879 17-Jan-2021 17:58
Hi all,

 

I have in the box, basically unused 2x Surface Laptop 3 (one is the i5 8GB 256GB and the other is the i7 16GB 256GB) both black and are unmarked and in NEW condition. hardly been used, they basically have had less than 2 days sold running.

 

Also have a Surface Go (128GB SSD & 8GB)

 

I have 2x Surface Pens (one Platinum and the other Black)

 

A spare Surface Powerbrick that is the 127w version

 

Also 2x Surface Modern Mouse's

 

     

  1. Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 - Black i5 8GB & 256GB -  this has an extended warranty and the Noel Leeming Damage protection until October this year (if you drop it, its covered by them) - $1900
  2. Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 - Black i7 16GB & 256GB - this has the extended warranty until May 2022 - $2000
  3. Microsoft Surface Go Platinum 8GB & 128GB SSD including keyboard - $600
  4. 2 x Surface Pen (one Black one Platinum) $80 each
  5. 2 x Microsoft Modern Mouse $40 each
  6. 1 x Surface Power brick 127w ($100)

 

I can bundle these together if needed.

 

Based in the Hawkes Bay

 

 

 

 

  #2639226 20-Jan-2021 22:14
Bump, any takers? make an offer :)

  #2639405 21-Jan-2021 09:13
Pity my son doesn't need one yet, but I love the look of the Surface 2 Go. Best of luck sir

  #2639413 21-Jan-2021 09:25
Is the Surface Go very low use as well?



  #2639464 21-Jan-2021 11:15
scottjpalmer: Is the Surface Go very low use as well?


Yes, it was used seldom by my wife, I suspect a month of solid use from new. It’s in the box and you would think it was new. ( no visual scratching etc)

  #2639502 21-Jan-2021 13:05
PM sent for Surface Go

  #2639836 21-Jan-2021 19:11
Surface Go Sold & platinum pen

