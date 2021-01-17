Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
WinNZ90

Master Geek
#280881 17-Jan-2021 20:21
Hi everyone

 

Got an old Apple Tv 3rd Gen to get rid of, no longer used and power cable is being used for another device now.

 

Its fully functional, its got the remote and its in good condition.

 

Looking for $70 postage included.

WinNZ90

Master Geek
  #2637551 18-Jan-2021 20:06
Cutting to $60

HiddenChin
Master Geek

  #2638595 20-Jan-2021 09:35
If this is still available at the end of next week I'm interested (just got a new phone and it gave me 12 months of apple tv)

WinNZ90

Master Geek
  #2638918 20-Jan-2021 14:23
Now comes with a compatible 3rd party power cable, forgot to mention it does come with the remote too just if anyone thought it didn't.

 

 

 

I plugged it in and its powering on fine and reset the apple tv so its working perfectly with the power cable



WinNZ90

Master Geek
  #2640610 23-Jan-2021 12:52
Still available, dropping to $50

Dynamic
Uber Geek

  #2640661 23-Jan-2021 17:26
Yes, please.  I'll take it off your hands for $50 if it is still available.

 

I'll PM you now.




