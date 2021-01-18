Has been used until recently and in as new condition. Comes with the Smart keypad and August Connect Wi-Fi Bridge.
Looking for $150 for the lock, keypad and Wi-Fi bridge. Pickup is in Titahi Bay, Wellington or can courier for $10.
It pretty well fits any door with a standard deadbolt and pretty sure I have all the adaptors that come with it as standard.
Jiriteach: Ok - will have a look online. Is it this one - https://august.com/products/august-smart-lock-connect
yes, that's it.
Hey mate, which Gen is it?
And it's **SOLD**