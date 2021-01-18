Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
rp1790

603 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#280884 18-Jan-2021 07:49
Has been used until recently and in as new condition.  Comes with the Smart keypad and August Connect Wi-Fi Bridge.

 

Looking for $150 for the lock, keypad and Wi-Fi bridge.  Pickup is in Titahi Bay, Wellington or can courier for $10.

Create new topic
Jiriteach
739 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2637148 18-Jan-2021 08:01
Heya - Keen but not sure if it will work on my door. What adapters does it come with? Thanks

rp1790

603 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2637150 18-Jan-2021 08:04
It pretty well fits any door with a standard deadbolt and pretty sure I have all the adaptors that come with it as standard.

Jiriteach
739 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2637151 18-Jan-2021 08:06
Ok - will have a look online. Is it this one - https://august.com/products/august-smart-lock-connect



rp1790

603 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2637155 18-Jan-2021 08:16
Jiriteach: Ok - will have a look online. Is it this one - https://august.com/products/august-smart-lock-connect

 

 

yes, that's it.

gcorgnet
1014 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2637179 18-Jan-2021 08:49
Hey mate, which Gen is it?

rp1790

603 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2637183 18-Jan-2021 08:58
It's the "August Smart Lock, 3rd gen technology - Silver, Works with Alexa"

rp1790

603 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2637185 18-Jan-2021 09:02
And it's **SOLD**

