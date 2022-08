Anyone have a Unifi USG they're looking at selling in the next week or so?

My parents are getting fibre installed and they already have an AC Lite so figured might as well stick with the Unifi family.

Fibre is scheduled to be installed on the 28th.

They're located in Whangarei and I'm heading up there end of this week with the kids to stay with them for about a week so will be able to install it for them.

Otherwise, I may give them my one and get something better for myself. :)