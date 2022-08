timbosan: Hi, I could be interested in the USG Pro, but have some questions:



How loud is it? I see that sometimes people replace fans. I would be running this at home

Do you know if its still being updated by Ubiquiti?

If I want to implement VLAN's I can do this on the USG Pro? Or do I need a Unifi Switch as well?



Cheers!

Hey Tim,

Yes, the USG Pro's are being updated by Ubiquiti regularly. The last release for the Pro was just before Christmas.

Regarding noise, there is a reason a lot of people switch the fans out on gear from Ubiquiti. For some reason they use fans which emit a frequency under load that can pierce through an internal wall or door in a home quite easily. I'm sure the stock fans are performant and reliable, so it makes sense for enterprise with server rooms, but for home use, the frequency being emitted by these fans is detectable. A lot of people open these up and change them to Noctuas fans, and not only do they run quieter but they run slightly cooler, too.

This gear is all from a server room so it's like new, and hasn't been modified at all.

Re:VLANs, yes, shouldn't be an issue, you can find more information here: https://help.ui.com/hc/en-us/articles/219654087-UniFi-Using-VLANs-with-UniFi-Routing-Hardware