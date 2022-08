premiumtouring: Keen. Can you confirm if it is supported on MacOS Big Sur/Catalina natively? Also, is it relatively quiet when driving a single 4K screen? Cheers!

Hi, I used it on High Sierra and Catalina. Haven't made the jump to Big Sur on any machines yet! Yes it was native, its based on the Kepler architecture. Took me a long time to work out and source the card!

Yes the fan is quiet, although I have not driven 4k I have done 4x other monitors. I think it is probably not really required, if I recall the TDP is only 35W so not a hot running card.