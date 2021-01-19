Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
michaelmurfy

#280906 19-Jan-2021 11:13
As per title.

This is in USED condition as-is - the screen does have scratches and expect other scratches also however if you're not looking for the scratches or if the screen is on you don't notice them - It is incredibly hard to take a photo of it. The watch fully works fine. The charger does have a bit of a frayed cable but again works fine. Great Smartwatch for anyone who wants to try out the Samsung ecosystem. You can easily get a full day battery out of it.

 

This watch works with both Android and iOS (tested).

 

$130 with free shipping within NZ.

 

 




Johnk
  #2637911 19-Jan-2021 11:20
I will take it please. 

