WTB: SONY WH-1000XM3 or WH-1000XM4 (Prefer Black)
harlansmart

308 posts

Ultimate Geek


#280916 19-Jan-2021 15:09
Send private message

Looking to buy a BNIB set, or something very close to BNIB for a gift.

 

If anyone has a set spare let me know, please.

 

(Prefer Black)

 

Auckland

 

Cheers.




 

 

Create new topic
33coupe
904 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2638254 19-Jan-2021 15:15
Send private message

I might have a pair of 3s for sale. Only used once by the Mrs. I'll check and let you know.
Where are you located?

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies.
harlansmart

308 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2638261 19-Jan-2021 15:27
Send private message

Thanks 33coupe,

 

Updated and improved detail above.

 

 

 

33coupe: I might have a pair of 3s for sale. Only used once by the Mrs. I'll check and let you know.
Where are you located?




 

 

risingstar
54 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2643757 28-Jan-2021 17:30
Send private message

 

 

 

 

I have one (XM4) if you are still looking - BNIB (sealed). Interestingly, bought to gift someone who didn't need it anymore. I also have the bill if you need it.

I can sell it for $400 (pickup in Auckland CBD / West / Albany).



harlansmart

308 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2643760 28-Jan-2021 17:35
Send private message

Thanking you risingstar, we've received 1 set, thus sorted - w/another generously offered on top, s'pose just in case we get extra greedy :)

 

 

 

risingstar:  

 

 

 

I have one (XM4) if you are still looking - BNIB (sealed). Interestingly, bought to gift someone who didn't need it anymore. I also have the bill if you need it.

I can sell it for $400 (pickup in Auckland CBD / West / Albany).

 




 

 

risingstar
54 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2643762 28-Jan-2021 17:39
Send private message

 

 

Cool - No worries. Thank you for the quick response.

harlansmart

308 posts

Ultimate Geek


#2643765 28-Jan-2021 17:44
Send private message

wow, such politeness, you are most welcome good Sir 💯

 

 

 

risingstar:  

 

Cool - No worries. Thank you for the quick response.

 




 

 

Create new topic





