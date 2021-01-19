harlansmart

Looking to buy a BNIB set, or something very close to BNIB for a gift.
If anyone has a set spare let me know, please.
(Prefer Black)
Auckland
Cheers.
Thanks 33coupe,
Updated and improved detail above.
33coupe: I might have a pair of 3s for sale. Only used once by the Mrs. I'll check and let you know.
Where are you located?
I have one (XM4) if you are still looking - BNIB (sealed). Interestingly, bought to gift someone who didn't need it anymore. I also have the bill if you need it.
I can sell it for $400 (pickup in Auckland CBD / West / Albany).
Thanking you risingstar, we've received 1 set, thus sorted - w/another generously offered on top, s'pose just in case we get extra greedy :)
risingstar:
Cool - No worries. Thank you for the quick response.
wow, such politeness, you are most welcome good Sir 💯
