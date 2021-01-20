Hi guys,

Following for sale: these are just sitting around, so if you are keen but price is higher than you can afford, make an offer anyway, I'd rather they go to a good home

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G - Mystic Grey - turned on and used for 5 minutes then put back in box. $2500 Retail price - looking for ~$1300

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G - Mystic Black - unboxed and unused. $3398 Retail price, looking for ~$2000

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 LTE + WiFi - with a cover - looking for ~$600

Sony a6500 with 16-50mm lens and zoom lens 75-300mm. Also some extra batteries and charger. Got this less than 2 years ago i think - have upgraded to A7R IV.

looking for around $1500

Based in auckland