Hi guys,
Following for sale: these are just sitting around, so if you are keen but price is higher than you can afford, make an offer anyway, I'd rather they go to a good home
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G - Mystic Grey - turned on and used for 5 minutes then put back in box. $2500 Retail price - looking for ~$1300
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G - Mystic Black - unboxed and unused. $3398 Retail price, looking for ~$2000
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 LTE + WiFi - with a cover - looking for ~$600
Sony a6500 with 16-50mm lens and zoom lens 75-300mm. Also some extra batteries and charger. Got this less than 2 years ago i think - have upgraded to A7R IV.
looking for around $1500
Based in auckland