FS: A few smart phones Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro, Iphone SE 2, s20 FE
#280939 20-Jan-2021 16:12
Got a bunch of stuff for sale as cash is better than them sitting here collecting dust:

 

 

 

Xiaomi Poco F2 5g 8gb/256gb Cyber grey (which is basically black) : 

 

Purchased brand new from pbtech at end of Jul 2020. Phone is near new as I didn't take it out to use at all, no visible scratch or dent that I am aware of.

 

Phone is snappy as its powered by snapdragon 865, great bargain for this specification. Have purchase receipt, box and all the original accessories. - $600

 

 

 

Samsung S20 FE 5G 6gb/128gb Cloud blue:

 

Got it brand new directly from Amazon USA, its the snapdragon 865 variant so its much better than what we get in NZ. I got this with hopes that it would be able to run 5G locally in NZ, unfortunately it doesn't. But 4g and VoLTE all works perfectly fine here so its basically like the NZ variant with better cpu. Phone is like new no scratch or whatever, will include box and accessories as well as a Samsung clear case and a few (2-3) brand new glass protectors as well. - $650

 

 

 

Iphone SE 2020 space grey 128gb:

 

Purchased from Noel leeming at start of Jul 2020, it was my main device until I upgraded to iPhone 12 last month. Battery health at 94%. Everything is working perfectly. Handled the phone like a baby when I use it, its always used with a with case and screen protector on it... so don't really see any damage anywhere. Includes receipt from noel leeming and also the box and charger + cable (both unused), the headphones are used and won't be included though. - $650

 

 

 

Pick up is at Auckland, I can ship anywhere in NZ at buyers cost...but I do prefer trading it in person.

 

 

 

Price on everything is negotiable, toss me a PM if you are interested.

 

 

 

Thanks!

 

 

 

 

  #2640366 22-Jan-2021 23:24
Bump, offers welcome

  #2642322 26-Jan-2021 13:47
Interested in iPhone SE. PM ed

  #2643028 27-Jan-2021 12:53
Iphone SE 2 is SOLD

Also dropping $50 for the other 2 phones:

Xiaomi Poco F2 5g 8gb/256gb Cyber grey - $550

S20 FE 5G - $600



  #2643411 28-Jan-2021 10:39
Samsung S20 FE 5G - sold 

