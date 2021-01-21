Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedFS: MSI GeForce GT 1030 2G LP OC [SOLD]
KiwiSurfer

1022 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#280952 21-Jan-2021 13:08
Send private message

 

 

SOLD

 

MSI GeForce GT 1030 2G LP OC, Video Graphics Card, 2GB GDDR5

 

Details from Ascent

 

Purchased from Ascent on 7th May 2020 for $171.89.

 

Only have the following:-

 

- Card itself (attached to low profile bracket)

 

- High profile bracket

 

No box/manuals/etc.

 

Nice low-profile GPU able to run reasonably modern games. Have played Civ V and Diablo 3 with no troubles (whereas the IGP struggled with or refused to run these games).

 

Pulled out of working PC. Selling as the PC has become a headless server (since I now have a laptop capable of running above games) so no need for a discrete GPU.

 

Asking $40.

 

Pick up from Wiri, Auckland before 27th Jan. Back to work 27th Jan onwards so can pick up Kelston or Ormiston during working ours. Happy to post, passing on actual shipping costs.

 

Happy to add in:-

 

- DP-to-DVI adapter $5

 

- DVI cable $5

 

 

Create new topic
cshaun
319 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2639607 21-Jan-2021 13:47
Send private message

PM sent.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Norton 360 antivirus provides enhanced security for your connected devices, a secure VPN for online privacy, Password Manager, Firewall, SafeCam, PC Cloud Backup, Dark Web Monitoring, Parental Control, and more. An all-in-one cybersecurity solution backed by 100% Virus Protection Promise and 60 Day Money Back Guarantee.
KiwiSurfer

1022 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2639613 21-Jan-2021 14:08
Send private message

Sold.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 