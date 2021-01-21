KiwiSurfer

SOLD

MSI GeForce GT 1030 2G LP OC, Video Graphics Card, 2GB GDDR5

Details from Ascent

Purchased from Ascent on 7th May 2020 for $171.89.

Only have the following:-

- Card itself (attached to low profile bracket)

- High profile bracket

No box/manuals/etc.

Nice low-profile GPU able to run reasonably modern games. Have played Civ V and Diablo 3 with no troubles (whereas the IGP struggled with or refused to run these games).

Pulled out of working PC. Selling as the PC has become a headless server (since I now have a laptop capable of running above games) so no need for a discrete GPU.

Asking $40.

Pick up from Wiri, Auckland before 27th Jan. Back to work 27th Jan onwards so can pick up Kelston or Ormiston during working ours. Happy to post, passing on actual shipping costs.

Happy to add in:-

- DP-to-DVI adapter $5

- DVI cable $5