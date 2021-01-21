Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: Apple Clearout
Scotdownunder

175 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

#280954 21-Jan-2021 14:32
1/ 24” iMac 7.1 (mid-2007), 4 GB ram, 250 GB SSD, OS 10.11.6 El Capitan with wired full-size keyboard and mouse, owned from new - $300 ono.  Buyer collect - Lower Hutt

 

 

 

 

2/ iPhone 6 64G (early 2015, A1586), Silver, IOS 12.4.8, with charger + earphones. Minor scratched on back / top $75

 

 

3/ Thunderbolt 2 to Firewire adapter - $20

 

 

 

Items requiring a new home rather than the recycling bin.

 

4/ mid-2010 15” Macbook Pro  2.53 GB Intel Core i5, 4 GB ram, 500 GB HDD, running on OS 10.13 High Sierra, exhibits known GPU fault - needs someone with heat treatment kit etc. or for parts.  Recent new battery.  Offers

 

5/ iPhone 4S 16 GB (white - A1387) with black rubber case, earbuds & car charging cable - $10

 

 

6/ iPod (gen 1) with earbuds & charging cable - $1

 

7/ Mac Mini 3.1 (late 2009 - model A1283, EMC 2336), 2.26 GHz, 2 GB ram, 160 GB HD, faulty motherboard (I/O port fault) so for parts only - offers ?

 

- buyer of iMac & mac Mini to collect from Lower Hutt, iPhones etc. can be posted / couriered at cost.

 

PM me for offers and further details if required.

tehgerbil
938 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2639697 21-Jan-2021 15:43
6/ ipod please? chch shipping

Scotdownunder

175 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #2639716 21-Jan-2021 16:22
In response to a query, the iPhone 6 shows 100% battery and normal peak performance according to the Apple Battery app.

 

The iPhone 4s does not provide that info.

Scotdownunder

175 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #2643492 28-Jan-2021 11:39
iPod and iPhone 6 gone.  Any offers to give the remaining a good second home ?

