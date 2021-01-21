Scotdownunder

1/ 24” iMac 7.1 (mid-2007), 4 GB ram, 250 GB SSD, OS 10.11.6 El Capitan with wired full-size keyboard and mouse, owned from new - $300 ono. Buyer collect - Lower Hutt

2/ iPhone 6 64G (early 2015, A1586), Silver, IOS 12.4.8, with charger + earphones. Minor scratched on back / top $75

3/ Thunderbolt 2 to Firewire adapter - $20

Items requiring a new home rather than the recycling bin.

4/ mid-2010 15” Macbook Pro 2.53 GB Intel Core i5, 4 GB ram, 500 GB HDD, running on OS 10.13 High Sierra, exhibits known GPU fault - needs someone with heat treatment kit etc. or for parts. Recent new battery. Offers

5/ iPhone 4S 16 GB (white - A1387) with black rubber case, earbuds & car charging cable - $10

6/ iPod (gen 1) with earbuds & charging cable - $1

7/ Mac Mini 3.1 (late 2009 - model A1283, EMC 2336), 2.26 GHz, 2 GB ram, 160 GB HD, faulty motherboard (I/O port fault) so for parts only - offers ?

- buyer of iMac & mac Mini to collect from Lower Hutt, iPhones etc. can be posted / couriered at cost.

PM me for offers and further details if required.