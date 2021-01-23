Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: Huawei Mate 20 X, as new, full Google edition
Mate 20 X - big screen follow-up to Mate 20 Pro. As new, hardly ever used.

The Mate 20 X is almost identical to the P30 Pro internally - sharing cpu, chipset & gpu. Mate 20 X has 7.2” big screen (2240x1080) vs 6.47” on P30 Pro. Released Nov 2018, this one purchased 15 Dec 2019.

Phantom Silver - in China, phantoms must be purple, because this is not silver, it’s mauve or lilac (with silver).

Model EVR-L29 features 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, those game-changing triple rear Leica cameras, 5000 mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging, dual SIM / micro SD support, also a headphone jack.

Condition is outstanding, even the factory screen protector looks unused. No scratches or marks anywhere. Comes with Huawei fast charger, no box sorry.

A Chinese version (EVR-AL00) is on Trademe, $550 Buy Now. Last NZ retail was $1160.

Geekzone price $400 plus courier.


See - phantoms are purple in China.








Edit:

Have just realised - Phantom wears purple.




Megabyte - so geek it megahertz

Sold. Thank you Geekzone.




Megabyte - so geek it megahertz

