Mate 20 X - big screen follow-up to Mate 20 Pro. As new, hardly ever used.
The Mate 20 X is almost identical to the P30 Pro internally - sharing cpu, chipset & gpu. Mate 20 X has 7.2” big screen (2240x1080) vs 6.47” on P30 Pro. Released Nov 2018, this one purchased 15 Dec 2019.
Phantom Silver - in China, phantoms must be purple, because this is not silver, it’s mauve or lilac (with silver).
Model EVR-L29 features 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, those game-changing triple rear Leica cameras, 5000 mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging, dual SIM / micro SD support, also a headphone jack.
Condition is outstanding, even the factory screen protector looks unused. No scratches or marks anywhere. Comes with Huawei fast charger, no box sorry.
A Chinese version (EVR-AL00) is on Trademe, $550 Buy Now. Last NZ retail was $1160.
Geekzone price $400 plus courier.
See - phantoms are purple in China.
Edit:
Have just realised - Phantom wears purple.