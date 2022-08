Dual Asus 23.6" VS247hv 1080p LED monitors with power cables only



Full specs:

https://www.displayspecifications.com/en/model/33dc16d0



$150 gets you both monitors.



Well used condition. One of them has tape residue on the back, which may or may not come off. I don't believe we have the original stands anymore as we had them mounted. You will need to mount them (VESA) or find replacement stands.



Pick up only - Browns Bay