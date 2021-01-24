Latest model Ubiquiti Networks UniFi Pro PoE 24-Port Gigabit Managed PoE Network Switch with SFP+ for sale, for $900.

Extremely low use, basically used for testing that's it. I need the 48-Port version but figured I might also use this one day.

Still under warranty with Go Wireless NZ until 9th April 2021, will provide receipt, and it was $1604.25 at time of purchase.

Includes mounting brackets, screws, and power cable.

There's two small marks on the top.

Can ship nationwide with tracked Courier Post, or pickup is avaliable in Christchurch.

---

From the Ubiquiti website:

24-port switch with (16) 802.3at PoE+ ports, (8) 802.3bt PoE++ ports, and (2) 10 GB SFP+ ports. Powerful second-generation UniFi switching.

UniFi Switch Pro 24 PoE is a fully managed Layer 3 switch with (8) 802.3bt (PoE++) and (16) 802.3at (PoE+) Gigabit Ethernet ports. (2) 10G SFP+ uplinks offer link aggregation for higher capacity and increased availability. The UniFi Switch Pro 24 PoE features a rich set of Layer 2 capabilities and integrates Layer 3 functionality such as inter-VLAN routing, static routing, and DHCP server.The UniFi Switch Pro 24 PoE is the ideal access layer switch for any UniFi solution it combines up to 400W of near-silent PoE power with UniFi SmartPower RPS power redundancy. UniFi Network Controller and UniFi Network mobile app allow admins to configure and monitor virtually all of the switch features in an intuitive graphical user interface from anywhere.

Features: