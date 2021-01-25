Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
livisun

421 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

#281005 25-Jan-2021 08:48
Selling Airpods Max - Space Grey

 

 

 

$950

brownie112
428 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2641609 25-Jan-2021 12:33
Hi, how old is it? Has this been out of the sealed package? Also, where was this purchased? Does $950 include courier or would it be extra?

 

Wondering if I should buy it for $999 new from Noel Leeming or $950 second hand from here. Thanks

Mehrts
518 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2641662 25-Jan-2021 13:03
brownie112:

 

Wondering if I should buy it for $999 new from Noel Leeming or $950 second hand from here. Thanks

 

For a matter of $50 when you're at the $1000 mark, just buy new.

turtleattacks
465 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2641679 25-Jan-2021 13:47
Mehrts:

 

brownie112:

 

Wondering if I should buy it for $999 new from Noel Leeming or $950 second hand from here. Thanks

 

For a matter of $50 when you're at the $1000 mark, just buy new.

 

 

 

 

Not to mention CGA isn't transferrable. 



brownie112
428 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2641683 25-Jan-2021 14:00
Oh wow, isn't CGA tied to the person who holds the receipt?
Was going to buy the Sony WH-1000XM4 for less than half brand new but it's for mrs and I thought Apple might work better with her iphone.

sen8or
1333 posts

Uber Geek


  #2641744 25-Jan-2021 16:27
No, CGA is part of the sale contract between the retailer and the purchaser and doesn't apply to the sale of 2nd hand goods. Warranty may or may not be transferable, depends on apples ts and cs.

 

If you were to represent yourself to the retailer as the original purchaser of the goods (because you have the receipt), that would seem a misrepresentation (and it could be why in part, retailers are now recording name / address details on purchases).

 

 

livisun

421 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2642478 26-Jan-2021 18:44
Price drop $900. warranty is transferable. excellent condition, only worn a couple of times. 

livisun

421 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2653255 10-Feb-2021 20:54
$800



premiumtouring
351 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2654377 11-Feb-2021 06:24
livisun:

 

$800

 

 

 

 

I'll take 'em. I've PM'd you.




livisun

421 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2655120 12-Feb-2021 10:55
SOLD

