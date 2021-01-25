Selling Airpods Max - Space Grey
$950
Hi, how old is it? Has this been out of the sealed package? Also, where was this purchased? Does $950 include courier or would it be extra?
Wondering if I should buy it for $999 new from Noel Leeming or $950 second hand from here. Thanks
brownie112:
For a matter of $50 when you're at the $1000 mark, just buy new.
Mehrts:
Not to mention CGA isn't transferrable.
No, CGA is part of the sale contract between the retailer and the purchaser and doesn't apply to the sale of 2nd hand goods. Warranty may or may not be transferable, depends on apples ts and cs.
If you were to represent yourself to the retailer as the original purchaser of the goods (because you have the receipt), that would seem a misrepresentation (and it could be why in part, retailers are now recording name / address details on purchases).
Price drop $900. warranty is transferable. excellent condition, only worn a couple of times.
livisun:
$800
I'll take 'em. I've PM'd you.
