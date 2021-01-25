Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
sidefx

3611 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#281008 25-Jan-2021 10:38
Just wondering if anyone has an old one lying around that I can buy? Feel free to PM me if you do.  Looks like it needs to be on this list:

 

 

 

https://en.avm.de/nc/faqs/which-fritz-products-support-mesh/

 

 

 

Would probably run a cable from my existing fritzbox so am OK with the ones that say "only with network cable"

 

 

 

It's not clear to me if the ones that say "only in router mode" would mean double NAT? But one of them would probably be OK too. 

 

 

 

(If noone has anything all good, will probably get the repeater 2degrees is offering. Just thought I'd try here first) 




"I was born not knowing and have had only a little time to change that here and there."         | Electric Kiwi | Sharesies
              - Richard Feynman

jonathan18
6197 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2641698 25-Jan-2021 14:38
I assume you've checked TM? There are a few on that list there, eg 7490, 7530.

 

https://www.trademe.co.nz/Browse/SearchResults.aspx?searchString=fritzbox

 

I'm using mine just as a router, but would have also looked at this as a wired solution if it had been available before I bought my current APs.

sidefx

3611 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2641727 25-Jan-2021 16:05
Thanks, yup I have a couple on watchlist but always like to check here too :)




"I was born not knowing and have had only a little time to change that here and there."         | Electric Kiwi | Sharesies
              - Richard Feynman

Shrapz
110 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2641945 25-Jan-2021 21:43
Think i have a 7430 and a 7490 in the garage i could sell, make an offer!

